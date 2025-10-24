‘Victorious’ Spinoff: ‘Hollywood Arts’ Show Plot, Cast, Release Date & More Updates

Image Credit: Getty Images

It’s Trina Vega’s big moment. Victorious alum Daniella Monet is reprising her Nickelodeon role for an upcoming spinoff series, and we can’t help but scream, “CHICAGO!” at the news. The actress is also serving as an executive producer, and the show was announced to be in production in October 2025. With a projected 2026 release date, millennial and Gen-Z fans can’t wait to go back to high school in the new series titled Hollywood Arts.

Below, Hollywood Life rounded up everything we know so far about the Victorious spinoff, Hollywood Arts!

When Is the Victorious Spinoff, Hollywood Arts, Release Date?

Netflix confirmed that the new series will be released sometime in 2026. The streamer has not finalized an exact date yet.

Is Anyone From the Original Victorious Cast Returning for the Spinoff?

The only OG Victorious cast member reprising their role is Daniella, who will star as Trina. The Nickelodeon alum said in a statement, “Coming back as Trina alongside such a dynamic, powerful cast of newcomers is something I feel very lucky and grateful to do.”

“Victorious was in a lot of ways life-changing for all of us,” she continued. “Our cast is forever bonded by that experience, and to think that I have an opportunity to steward anything close to that is a feeling I can’t begin to describe.”

The original cast featured Victoria Justice as Tori Vega, Trina’s sister, Ariana Grande as Cat Valentine, Elizabeth Gillies as Jade West, Avan Jogia as Beck Oliver, Leon Thomas III as Andre Harris, Matt Bennett as Robbie Shapiro and Michael Eric Reid as Sinjin.

What Is Hollywood Arts About?

Hollywood Arts will follow a now-adult Trina, who has yet to land her big break as an aspiring actor. So, she returns to Hollywood Arts High School as a substitute teacher, where she’ll lead a new generation of young performers with even more hijinx than before.

Who Is in the Hollywood Arts Cast?

In addition to Daniella, the rest of the Victorious spinoff cast features Alyssa Miles, Emmy Liu-Wang, Peyton Jackson, Erika Swayze and Martin Kamm.

Where Can I Watch the Victorious Spinoff?

Netflix confirmed that Hollywood Arts will premiere on the streaming platform “followed by releasees on Netflix and Paramount+ later next year.”