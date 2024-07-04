Vanessa Hudgens & Cole Tucker’s Relationship Timeline: From Falling in Love to Becoming Parents

Image Credit: Getty Images for WarnerMedia

When Vanessa Hudgens met Cole Tucker, it was the start of something new for both the High School Musical star and the MLB player. The pair have maintained a relatively low-key romance but share their sweetest moments with fans whenever they can. Now that the spouses have become parents, we’re looking back at their entire romance below.

2020

Toward the end of 2020, Vanessa and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group that was hosted by Jay Shetty. Shortly thereafter, Vanessa made the first move by sliding into Cole’s DMs on social media.

February 2021

The pair went Instagram official months after they first sparked romance rumors. The Disney Channel alum shared a photo of her and the athlete kissing, captioning the post, “It’s you, it’s me, it’s us.”

Later month, Cole opened up about his relationship with Vanessa during an interview with CBS’s KDKA radio station.

“I got a girlfriend, and she’s cool,” he said at the time. “She’s awesome. I love her. But I don’t want it to be, ‘Oh, Cole’s dating Vanessa.’ I don’t want it to be treated any differently than Mitch [Keller] having his wife down or Ke’Bryan [Hayes] having his girlfriend come down. She’s great. She’ll be around. You will see her, but you saw the headline — it is what it is.”

July 2021

Less than a year into their relationship, Vanessa and Cole had to adjust to long distances for a little while due to his MLB career. That month, however, the actress flew to New York to support the athlete at one of his baseball games.

November 2021

A month before their one-year anniversary, Vanessa and Cole made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Vanessa’s film Tick, Tick … Boom!

April 2022

Vanessa celebrated the beginning of another one of Cole’s MLB seasons, calling him her “king” by using a crown emoji in an Instagram post.

October 2022

As the reigning Halloween queen, Vanessa rang in another spooky season with Cole. They dressed up as Sting and Miss Argentina in October 2022.

February 2023

After two years of dating, Cole proposed to Vanessa in Paris, and they announced their engagement via Instagram in February 2023.

December 2023

Toward the end of that year, the happy couple tied the knot in a stunning wedding ceremony in Tulum, Mexico.

March 2024

Three months after getting married, Vanessa announced that she was pregnant and expecting her first child with Cole. She attended the 2024 Oscars solo but put her growing baby bump on full display while walking the red carpet.

July 2024

In July 2024, multiple outlets reported that Vanessa and Cole welcomed their first child together. She was also photographed leaving a hospital in Santa Monica, California, with her husband, cradling a newborn baby.