Val Kilmer’s Net Worth: How Much Money the Late Actor Had

Val Kilmer is being remembered for his great work and the roles he took on in Hollywood. The actor died on April 1, 2025, at the age of 65. While he leaves behind a legacy in his art, he did share how he felt about his career in a 2021 documentary of his, in which he stated, “I have behaved poorly. I have behaved bravely. I have behaved bizarrely to some. I deny none of this and have no regrets because I have lost and found parts of myself that I never knew existed,” according to the Associated Press. “And I am blessed.”

While he was well known in Hollywood, learn how his time in the spotlight contributed to his net worth below.

Val Kilmer’s Movies

Val starred in several hit films that many may have grown up watching, including Top Gun, where he played Iceman, Batman Forever, Top Gun: Maverick, and Tombstone, among many others.

Val Kilmer’s Net Worth

Val had a net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Val Kilmer’s Cause of Death

The late actor’s passing was announced by his daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, who revealed he died as a result of pneumonia.

Prior to his death, he had been diagnosed in 2015 with throat cancer, but he went on to share that, though he was diagnosed, no tumor was involved. According to TMZ, he wrote in a Facebook post, “Thank you for all your sweet support. But I have not had a tumor, or a tumor operations, or any operation.” The statement continued, “I had a complication where the best way to receive care was to stay under the watchful eye of the [UCLA] ICU. Friends have assisted who know my spiritual convictions and have been most sensitive and kind for the extra effort in making sure there’s minimum gossip and silly talk. I am praying for a speedy return to the boards as they say. God bless you all and please don’t worry.”