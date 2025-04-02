Val Kilmer’s Ex-Wife: Everything About Joanne Whalley & Their Marriage

Val Kilmer, who sadly passed away on April 1, 2025, at the age of 65, was a high-profile actor known for his iconic roles throughout his career. From his breakout performance in Top Gun alongside Tom Cruise in 1986 to his portrayal of Batman in Batman Forever (1995), he became a heartthrob of the ’80s and ’90s.

Beyond his acting career, Val was also a family man. He married actress Joanne Whalley in 1988 after meeting on the set of the film Willow, where they co-starred. Although they later divorced, their relationship and family life remain a significant part of Val’s story. Find out more about Joanne, their relationship, and their family below.

Who Is Joanne Whalley?

Joanne is a British actress known for her roles in both film and television. She gained recognition in the 1980s and 1990s for her performances in films like Willow (1988), where she starred opposite Val, and Scandal (1989). It was on the set of Willow where Val and Joanne first met.

In addition to her film career, she has appeared in several TV series, including The Borgias and Daredevil.

How Long Were Val Kilmer and Joanne Whalley Married?

The couple was married from 1988 to 1996. Joanne filed for divorce from Val, citing irreconcilable differences.

According to The Tampa Bay Times, their marriage struggled due to “constant rumors about his on-set romances” and his sex symbol status.

Do Val Kilmer and Joanne Whalley Have Kids?

The couple had two children during their marriage. According to the Los Angeles Times, their first child, daughter Mercedes, was born in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in 1991. Their second child, son Jack, was born in 1995, just before their divorce.

Throughout his career, Val often spoke about putting his family first, even if it meant turning down career opportunities. “I can’t be a responsible parent and only be there three or four months a year,” he told Vanity Fair in March 2012.

Val was also frequently seen spending time with his kids, and they shared a close bond over the years.

“I am just madly, wildly entertained by them,” he said in an interview with PEOPLE in 2020. “My only gripe is that I never see them enough, so I never get enough of the wild entertainment that everyone else gets, but they’re really, really entertaining.”

The two kids are credited as associate producers on the Prime Video documentary Val, which chronicles the life and career of their famous father. Jack also narrated the film for Val, whose voice has been left “impaired” due to “extensive radiation and chemotherapy treatment” for throat cancer.

How Many Times Did Val Kilmer Get Married?

Val was married just once, but he went on to have some high-profile relationships with others. Some of the most notable ones included supermodel Cindy Crawford, actress Daryl Hannah, and singer and actress Cher.