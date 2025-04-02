Search

Val Kilmer’s Ex-Wife: Everything About Joanne Whalley & Their Marriage

The late actor was married once to actress Joanne Whalley. Find out more about her and their relationship here.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
April 2, 2025 11:13AM EDT
NEW YORK CITY - NOVEMBER 3: Actor Val Kilmer and actress Joanne Whalley attend the Screening of the CBS Miniseries "Scarlett" on November 3, 1994 at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
View gallery
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Lucasfilm/Kobal/Shutterstock (5881876e) Val Kilmer, Joanne Whalley-Kilmer Willow - 1988 Director: Ron Howard Lucasfilm Film Portrait
1989.Las Vegas.Val Kilmer And Joanna Whalley On A Film Set In Las Vegas Just After They Met And Fell And Love, Later Leading To Joanne Whalley Kilmer Filing For Divorce 21St July 1995 (Photo By Paul Harris/Getty Images)
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by ITV/Shutterstock (790385fs) 'KILL ME AGAIN' WITH 1989, JOHN R DAHL, VAL KILMER, JOANNE WHALLEY-KILMER IN 1989 GTV Archive
Image Credit: Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Val Kilmer, who sadly passed away on April 1, 2025, at the age of 65, was a high-profile actor known for his iconic roles throughout his career. From his breakout performance in Top Gun alongside Tom Cruise in 1986 to his portrayal of Batman in Batman Forever (1995), he became a heartthrob of the ’80s and ’90s.

Beyond his acting career, Val was also a family man. He married actress Joanne Whalley in 1988 after meeting on the set of the film Willow, where they co-starred. Although they later divorced, their relationship and family life remain a significant part of Val’s story. Find out more about Joanne, their relationship, and their family below.

Who Is Joanne Whalley?

Joanne is a British actress known for her roles in both film and television. She gained recognition in the 1980s and 1990s for her performances in films like Willow (1988), where she starred opposite Val, and Scandal (1989). It was on the set of Willow where Val and Joanne first met.

In addition to her film career, she has appeared in several TV series, including The Borgias and Daredevil.

How Long Were Val Kilmer and Joanne Whalley Married?

The couple was married from 1988 to 1996. Joanne filed for divorce from Val, citing irreconcilable differences.

According to The Tampa Bay Times, their marriage struggled due to “constant rumors about his on-set romances” and his sex symbol status.

Do Val Kilmer and Joanne Whalley Have Kids?

The couple had two children during their marriage. According to the Los Angeles Times, their first child, daughter Mercedes, was born in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in 1991. Their second child, son Jack, was born in 1995, just before their divorce.

Throughout his career, Val often spoke about putting his family first, even if it meant turning down career opportunities. “I can’t be a responsible parent and only be there three or four months a year,” he told Vanity Fair in March 2012.

Val was also frequently seen spending time with his kids, and they shared a close bond over the years.

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: (L-R) Val Kilmer, Jack Kilmer and Mercedes Kilmer attend a basketball game on Christmas between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on December 25, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/GC Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 25: (L-R) Val Kilmer, Jack Kilmer and Mercedes Kilmer attend a basketball game on Christmas between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on December 25, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/GC Images)

“I am just madly, wildly entertained by them,” he said in an interview with PEOPLE in 2020. “My only gripe is that I never see them enough, so I never get enough of the wild entertainment that everyone else gets, but they’re really, really entertaining.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Actors Mercedes Kilmer and Val Kilmer attend the 2019 annual Thespians Go Hollywood Gala at Avalon Hollywood on November 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 18: Actors Mercedes Kilmer and Val Kilmer attend the 2019 annual Thespians Go Hollywood Gala at Avalon Hollywood on November 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

The two kids are credited as associate producers on the Prime Video documentary Val, which chronicles the life and career of their famous father. Jack also narrated the film for Val, whose voice has been left “impaired” due to “extensive radiation and chemotherapy treatment” for throat cancer.

How Many Times Did Val Kilmer Get Married?

Val was married just once, but he went on to have some high-profile relationships with others. Some of the most notable ones included supermodel Cindy Crawford, actress Daryl Hannah, and singer and actress Cher.