Val Kilmer’s Death: Stars Pay Tribute to the Late ‘Batman Forever’ Actor

Image Credit: Getty Images

Val Kilmer is being honored by his peers in Hollywood. From former co-stars to an ex-girlfriend, several celebrities paid tribute to the Top Gun and Batman Forever star after news of his death broke on April 2, 2025. Val’s daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, confirmed to The New York Times that he died from pneumonia and had recovered from throat cancer.

Below, read the celebrity tributes that have poured in for Val.

Cher

VALUS

Will miss u,U Were Funny,crazy,pain in the ass,GREAT FRIEND,kids💜U,

BRILLIANT as Mark Twain,

BRAVE here during ur sickness — Cher (@cher) April 2, 2025

Val and Cher famously dated in the 1980s, and despite their breakup, the pair remained friends. She took to X to jokingly call the late actor a “pain in the ass” but also a “great friend.”

“VALUS Will miss u,” Cher tweeted. “U Were Funny, crazy, pain in the ass, GREAT FRIEND, kids 💜 U, BRILLIANT as Mark Twain, BRAVE here during ur sickness [sic],”

Jim Carrey

According to a statement obtained by People, Jim Carrey, Val’s Batman Forever co-star, said, “I’m remembering Val Kilmer today with great admiration for him as a man and as a generational talent who left us an enviable legacy of indelible acting performances. His greatest artistic achievements were rivaled only by the grace and courage with which he endured his life’s most challenging moments. Wishing his family so much love.”

Josh Brolin

Josh Brolin shared a moving tribute to his Instagram account, featuring a photo of him and Val atop a mountain.

“See ya, pal. I’m going to miss you,” Josh wrote in his caption. “You were a smart, challenging, brave, uber-creative firecracker. There’s not a lot left of those. I hope to see you up there in the heavens when I eventually get there. Until then, amazing memories, lovely thoughts.”

Francis Ford Coppola

Director Francis Ford Coppola honored Val by sharing a throwback Instagram photo of them together. The caption read, “Val Kilmer was the most talented actor when in his High School, and that talent only grew greater throughout his life. He was a wonderful person to work with and a joy to know — I will always remember him [sic].”