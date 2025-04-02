Val Kilmer’s Exes: His Dating History, Including Cher, Daryl Hannah, & More

Image Credit: WireImage

Val Kilmer, who sadly passed away on April 1, 2025, at the age of 65, was a high-profile actor known for his iconic roles throughout his career. From his breakout performance in Top Gun alongside Tom Cruise in 1986 to his portrayal of Batman in Batman Forever (1995), he became a heartthrob of the ’80s and ’90s.

Beyond his acting career, Val’s personal life also captured the public’s attention. Find out more about his relationship history and the women who played significant roles in his life below.

Who Was Val Kilmer’s Wife?

Val’s ex-wife, Joanne Whalley, is a British actress renowned for her work in both film and television. She gained recognition in the 1980s and 1990s for her performances in films like Willow (1988) and Scandal (1989). In addition to her film career, she has appeared in several TV series, including The Borgias and Daredevil.

The couple was married from 1988 to 1996. Joanne filed for divorce from Val, citing irreconcilable differences. According to The Tampa Bay Times, their marriage struggled due to “constant rumors about his on-set romances” and his sex symbol status.

Val Kilmer’s Ex-Girlfriends

Here’s a closer look at some of Val’s most notable ex-girlfriends:

Cher – Perhaps one of Val’s most famous relationships, he and the iconic musician Cher were linked in the 1980s after meeting at her birthday party. They dated for a few years before parting ways but remained friends afterward. In his memoir, Val spoke about how Cher supported him during his 2015 throat cancer diagnosis, even allowing him to stay in her guest home while his health declined.

Daryl Hannah – Val was romantically involved with actress Daryl Hannah, best known for her roles in Splash and Kill Bill. The two first got together after starring together in In God We Trust in 2001. Their relationship lasted about a year, with the couple parting ways in 2002. Following their breakup, Val opened up about the emotional toll it took on him, revealing in his memoir that he “cried every single day for half a year.”

Val wrote, “Lord knows I’ve suffered heartache. But Daryl was by far the most painful of all,” and humorously added, “Neil Young, I always loved you, but I’m afraid I hate you now,” referring to Daryl’s eventual marriage to musician Neil Young in 2018.

Angelina Jolie – Val and actress Angelina Jolie were romantically involved after working together on the 2004 film Alexander, in which they portrayed the parents of Alexander the Great. However, their relationship ended after the actress met Brad Pitt while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005.

In his book, Val shared that, initially, he and Angelina were friends, and he described her in a deeply reflective way:

“When people ask me what Angelina is like, I always say she’s like other women and other superstars, but just more. More gorgeous, more wise, more tragic, more magic, more grounded. Is it worth it? Worth knowing people who require weeks of effort to understand even a little? Yes.”

Ellen Barkin – In the ’80s, Val was linked to actress Ellen Barkin, known for her roles in Switch, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, and Ocean’s Thirteen.

In his book, Val fondly recalled their “whimsical” romance, praising Ellen for her wit, sultry eyes, and infectious laugh — not to mention her hair. “Who remembers the softness of a woman’s hair? If you ever have a chance to consensually ever so gently touch Ellen’s hair, it will be worth the look she’s gonna drop on you,” he wrote.

Cindy Crawford –Val and supermodel Cindy Crawford dated for two years before splitting in 1997. The two first crossed paths at the premiere of Batman Forever in 1995. At that time, Val had recently separated from his wife Joanne, and Cindy was divorced from actor Richard Gere.

Val Kilmer and Cindy Crawford in Moscow, 1996 pic.twitter.com/CgvfLzGbST — Celebrity Book Club (@cbcthepod) January 24, 2024

Carly Simon – Val briefly dated singer Carly Simon after his relationship with Cher. He met her at a party for the New York premiere of Top Gun in 1986 that he attended with Cher. In his book, Val expressed his deep affection for Simon, writing, “I wanted to be with Carly every day of the rest of my life.” Despite the intensity of his feelings, their relationship was short-lived, but it remains one of the notable chapters in Val’s romantic history.

“I think the reason we soon stopped seeing each other was her realization that it was too overwhelming for me,” he added. “Her shy sensitivity saw through my soul. She saw that I was madly, hopelessly in love with her. I’m not sure I ever spoke those words, but you must have known, Carly.”

Jaycee Gossett – Val was linked to producer Jaycee Gossett for two years in the late ’90s and early 2000s.

In 2018, he shared an Instagram post featuring a photo of Jaycee shaking hands with then-president Bill Clinton.