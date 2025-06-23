Is Tyrese Haliburton Married? Meet His Girlfriend Jade

Image Credit: WWE via Getty Images

Tyrese Haliburton is one of the NBA’s biggest stars, but his heart is with his long-time girlfriend, Jade Jones. Since the couple have been together for years, some fans assumed that she was the athlete’s wife. Below, learn all about Jade and Tyrese’s relationship.

Tyrese Haliburton’s Net Worth

Tyrese currently has a net worth of $20 million, and he earns an annual salary of $42 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Is Tyrese Haliburton Married?

No, Tyrese is not married, but he’s with his girlfriend, Jade, for six years as of 2025. The couple celebrated their sixth dating anniversary that April, which Jade shared to Instagram.

“6 whole years of loving you. Every single day you continue to amaze me!!” Jade captioned a carousel in April 2025. “You make this world shine so incredibly bright and I’m so lucky to spend life by your side. You are so special to me, our love is one in a million- My best friend forever & ever!! I love you.”

Tyrese commented on his girlfriend’s post by writing, “6 years damn, my ride or die always! Love you girl.”

What Happened to Tyrese Haliburton in the 2025 NBA Finals?

In June 2025, Tyrese made headlines for the heartbreaking injury he endured on the court during the NBA Finals. At the beginning of game No. 7, Tyrese and started to run ahead but went down yelling in pain. As his teammates and opponents checked on him, medical staff rushed to his side and took Tyrese away to assess his leg injury.

Tyrese’s father, John Haliburton, told ESPN‘s Lisa Salters that his son had an Achilles injury, but the Indiana Pacers didn’t immediately confirm the severity of the injury.

Days prior to his setback, Tyrese told reporters that he was ready to compete despite already having a calf strain.

“I mean, it’s the NBA Finals,” he said, according to Yahoo! Sports. “I’ve worked my whole life to be here and I want to be out there to compete. Help my teammates any way I can. I was not great tonight by any means, but it’s not really a thought of mine to not play here. … If I can walk, then I want to play.”