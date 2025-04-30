What Happened Between Giannis Antetokounmpo & Tyrese Haliburton’s Dad?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Game 5 of the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers ended in drama on Tuesday, April 29. The rivalry apparently spread between families because the Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton‘s father, John Haliburton, seemingly got into a heated exchanged with Bucks player Giannis Antetokounmpo — and cameras captured the moment.

The tension between both teams is no secret, Tyrese said after game 1 of the series. “We don’t have to sit here and act like it’s any secret. We don’t like them, they don’t like us, and that’s just what it is,” the point guard noted.

Below, find out what happened between Giannis and John following the April 29 Bucks vs. Pacers game.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game 5 Score

The April 29 game was a serious letdown for the Bucks, as the Pacers finished just one point above them. The score ended up being 119-118.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Tyrese Haliburtons father 👀 👀 pic.twitter.com/9Xq4WRb9ip — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) April 30, 2025

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Leaving the Bucks?

No, Giannis does not appear to be leaving the Bucks anytime soon. However, multiple reports have suggested that the team could trade the power forward.

Nevertheless, Giannis has signed two contract extensions with the Bucks over the years: one in 2020 and another in 2023, and he is currently under contract until the 2027-2028 season.

What Happened Between Giannis & Tyrese’s Dad?

After the Bucks lost, cameras captured a moment between Giannis and Tyrese’s dad, John, on the court. It was clear that their confrontation was tense, as Giannis had to be pulled away by associates.

Tyrese himself reportedly called out his dad for the heated exchange with Giannis. According to multiple outlets, Tyrese said he didn’t “agree with what transpired there from him.”

“Basketball is basketball, and let’s keep it on the court,” Tyrese reportedly said. “I think he just got excited, saw his son make a game winner and came on the court, but we had a conversation.”

Giannis commented on the apparent argument after the fact. According to CBS Sports, Giannis claimed that John approached him shouting while carrying a towel featuring his son’s face on it.

“I’m happy for him, and I’m happy for his son. That’s how you’re supposed to feel,” Giannis pointed out. “But coming to me and disrespecting me and cursing at me — I think it’s totally unacceptable. Totally unacceptable.”

However, Giannis revealed that he and the Haliburton family may have patched things up by noting, “I talked with him at the end. I think we’re in a good place,” per CBS Sports.