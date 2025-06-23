What Happened to Tyrese Haliburton? Updates on His NBA Finals Injury

Image Credit: WWE via Getty Images

Tyrese Haliburton is recovering from an injury that he sustained during game No. 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. The 25-year-old basketball player was already working with a strained calf before the start of the game. So, it may have just been a matter of time before it worsened. After Tyrese was taken off the court during the January 22, 2025 game, his Indiana Pacers teammate T.J. McConnell praised him.

“That’s just who Ty is. To go down like that, be selfless and just continuing to cheer for us,” T.J. said, per several outlets. “Even though he can’t play, I think that just speaks volumes to who Tyrese Haliburton is, one of the greatest human beings I’ve come in contact with.”

Below, find out what happened to Tyrese and get an update on his injury.

Not Tyrese Haliburton man Praying for himpic.twitter.com/5VHrkLaH5S — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 23, 2025

Tyrese Haliburton’s Net Worth

As of 2025, Tyrese has a net worth of $20 million and earns a salary of $42 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Happened to Tyrese Haliburton During the NBA Finals?

In the days leading up to the seventh game of the NBA Finals, Tyrese was managing a leg strain, but he forged ahead. After Indiana’s loss in game No. 5, the athlete spoke to reporters about his decision to continue playing.

“I mean, it’s the NBA Finals,” he pointed out, according to Yahoo! Sports. “I’ve worked my whole life to be here and I want to be out there to compete. Help my teammates any way I can. I was not great tonight by any means, but it’s not really a thought of mine to not play here. … If I can walk, then I want to play.”

However, days after saying that, Tyrese caught a pass in the first quarter of game No. 7 and started to charge ahead but went down. He was seen visibly upset and slamming the floor while teammates, opponents and medical staff came to his side.

Tyrese was then taken off the court, and his dad, John Haliburton, told ESPN‘s Lisa Salters that his son had an Achilles injury. However, Tyrese continued to watch his team play and cheered them on.

The Pacers lost the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Tyrese Haliburton in crutches after the game — Prayers for a speedy recovery. 🙏 (via @YahooSports) pic.twitter.com/g0z4ErlM2R — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 23, 2025

How Long Does an Achilles Injury Take to Heal?

Though the Pacers announced Tyrese had a “right lower leg injury” while announcing his exit from game 7, many fear that an MRI could reveal an Achilles tendon injury, per the NBA. At the time of publication, it has not been confirmed if Tyrese has an Achilles tendon injury.

Depending on the severity of the Achilles injury, it could take an athlete several weeks to months of recovery. In worst-case scenarios, surgery could be necessary in addition to rehab. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it could take between four to six months for a torn Achilles tendon to fully heal.