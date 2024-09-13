Tua Tagovailoa Update: What’s Next for the Dolphins QB After His Concussion?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa suffered another frightening concussion on Thursday night.

The incident occurred with just over four seconds remaining in the third quarter when the Dolphins quarterback lowered his head and collided with Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who tackled him in the middle of the field. After the hit, Tagovailoa required assistance to leave the field.

Despite being reportedly in “good spirits” after the game, his teammates and coaches were visibly distressed, as this was the 26-year-old’s third diagnosed concussion in two years, according to ESPN.

Here’s what we know about Tagovailoa’s remaining contract with the team, his concussion history, and the comments made on his latest injury, including those from Hamlin.

How Much Longer Does Tua Have Left on His Contract?

Tagovailoa signed a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension with Miami in July.

According to the Associated Press, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has not provided any immediate updates on whether Tagovailoa might return for the remainder of the 2024-2025 season. In the meantime, Skylar Thompson is being considered as Tagovailoa’s potential replacement and starting quarterback.

Tagovailoa has been placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol and must successfully complete a series of tests and assessments before he or the Dolphins can consider his return to the field.

“Each player and each concussion is unique,” the NFL stated in the introduction to the protocol rules. “Therefore, there is no set timeframe for return to participation or for progressing through the steps of the graduated exertion program. Recovery time will vary from player to player.”

How Many Concussions Has Tua Had?

Tagovailoa was diagnosed with two concussions in 2022, as well as one during his time at Alabama. He missed five games due to the concussions he sustained throughout the 2022 season.

One concussion occurred early in the season when a hit against the Cincinnati Bengals forced him to leave the field on a stretcher. Another concussion was diagnosed later in September 2022, following a game against the Bills in which Tagovailoa’s knees buckled and he struggled to stand after a head injury. Although he was not initially diagnosed with a concussion from that hit, it became a focal point in the debate over NFL concussion protocols. He was later officially diagnosed with a concussion after the Bengals game, which occurred just four days later.

At Alabama, Tagovailoa had a procedure for a high ankle sprain in October 2019, which caused him to miss one game. A month later, he dislocated his right hip against Mississippi State, which prematurely ended his college career.

Heading into the 2023 season, Tagovailoa began training with a jiu-jitsu coach to learn how to better protect his head when falling. He managed to play in every Dolphins game last year.

Did Damar Hamlin Make Any Comments?

After the Dolphins’ game against the Bills, Hamlin, also 26, posted on X: “My love and prayers are with @Tua for sure. Sending you strength and healing for a speedy recovery. Much love, broski.”

In a statement reported by Tim Graham of The Athletic, Hamlin reflected on his own experience, saying, “I was just trying to make a routine tackle, trying to get them off the field on fourth down.”

Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest following a tackle during a game against the Bengals in the 2022 season, added, “It’s trauma. It will always be there. I’m able to manage it because of the work I’ve done. I went through trauma therapy and have a psychologist I talk to. It’s allowed me to push my mind forward and continue my process. I did the hard stuff last year—putting on the pads, tackling, getting game-ready—to ensure that I’m now perfectly fine and able to play again.”

Who Else Has Weighed in on Tagovailoa’s Injury?

Childhood friend Manti Te’o struggled to find the right words during an appearance on “Good Morning Football” on Friday morning. The former Notre Dame star, visibly shaken after witnessing Tagovailoa’s head injury against the Bengals, emotionally shared, “I wanted him to walk [away].”

“This is just a game,” Te’o, 33, reflected, “and then there’s life.”

He continued, “Watching a young man you’ve known since he was a little boy go through this… it’s hard for me. I can’t imagine how difficult it is for Uncle Galu and Auntie Danie to see their son go down again.”

While Te’o expressed a deep desire for Tagovailoa to be able to raise his children—Ace and Maisey, whom he shares with wife Annah Gore—healthily, he stopped short of advocating for his retirement. “To see my brother Tua go down like that, it really makes me want the best for him. He’s a father of two now, and I want him to be able—years from now—to raise his children and walk his daughter down the aisle. That’s what I wish for Tua. That’s true joy.”

Bills quarterback Josh Allen echoed the prevailing sentiment around the stadium after Tagovailoa left the game with another injury, calling the concerning incident “very sad” to witness.

“That’s the worst part of the game,” Allen, 28, told reporters, according to ESPN. “Nothing but love and prayers are going out to him and his family. I hope everyone is sending those, because he’s going to need them. It’s the worst part of the game.”

In a postgame interview on Prime Video, Allen also mentioned, as reported by NBC Sports, that he “can’t help but feel for him.” He added, “He’s a great football player, but he’s an even greater human being. He’s one of the best people on the planet. I’ve got a lot of love for him, and I’m just praying for him and his family, hoping everything is OK.”