Shannon Sharpe: Did ESPN Fire the Analyst After NSFW Instagram Live?

Image Credit: Getty Images for SiriusXM

Shannon Sharpe was having quite a year—in a good way—following his viral Katt Williams interview earlier this year on his podcast, Club Shay Shay.

The success of the interview, which has garnered nearly 75 million views, along with other ventures, helped him secure a multi-year contract with ESPN. However, his position with the network now appears to be in jeopardy after the media personality live-streamed a private moment with an unknown woman, during which sexually explicit audio was broadcast to his approximately 3.2 million Instagram followers. Sharpe attempted damage control following the video’s release, initially claiming that his account had been hacked. He later admitted that the incident was solely his mistake.

Reactions have been mixed, as nothing illegal occurred, but fans have expressed disappointment over the R-rated situation, feeling understandably uncomfortable given that Sharpe, someone well-versed in social media and public platforms, made such a blunder.

Following the scandal, here’s what we know about Sharpe’s employment status with ESPN.

Has ESPN Commented on the Incident?

ESPN has not yet commented on the incident, but when the deal between the network and Sharpe was signed in June, there was widespread optimism about the partnership.

“Shannon Sharpe has been an incredible addition to the First Take team, enhancing the show’s dynamic with his engaging presence and insightful commentary,” said David Roberts, ESPN’s Head of Event & Studio Production, in a statement about the deal, which expanded Sharpe’s role on First Take, ESPN’s morning debate show featuring Stephen A. Smith and host Molly Qerim. “Shannon’s chemistry with Stephen A. Smith has elevated our debates and been another key reason First Take is the premier destination for morning sports discussion.”

Is Sharpe Still Employed by the Network?

Sharpe has not been fired from ESPN—at least not at the time of publication—but the sports commentator is doing further damage control, partly in an effort to protect his contract.

In an emergency episode of the Nightcap podcast, which he co-hosts with fellow ex-NFL player Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson, the long-time Denver Broncos tight end addressed the incident, apologizing and explaining how it happened.

“My heart sank,” Sharpe recalled when his marketing representative called to inform him of the situation. “I called my agent, I called the agency, I called ESPN, and I thought, just tell them the truth. My phone wasn’t hacked; it wasn’t a prank. It was me being a healthy, active male.” He clarified that a staffer named Jordan had falsely claimed his account was hacked, a statement Sharpe confirmed was untrue.

Sharpe expressed that he was “very disappointed in myself” and acknowledged, “I’ve let a lot of people down.” He continued, “Obviously, I’m embarrassed. As someone who is extremely private, to have one of your most intimate details—audio—heard by the entire world is humiliating.”

He added, “There are a lot of people who count on Shannon to be professional at all times, and I always strive to be professional, even when I’m behind closed doors.”

Has Anyone Else Distanced Themselves from Sharpe?

No one Sharpe works with has—so far—distanced themselves from him. Instead, an adult entertainment company told TMZ Sports they would love to offer him $100,000 “if he’s looking to make a career change.”