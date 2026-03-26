‘True Detective’ Season 5: Updates on the Cast, Release Date, Location & More

Image Credit: HBO

It’s been two years since season 4 of HBO’s hit crime anthology series True Detective premiered, and the demand for a fifth season has grown. The previous season, titled Night Country, starred Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as the lead detectives in Alaska.

As reports of a 2027 release date swirl, fans of the show are wondering when they can finally watch season 5 and who play the new detectives.

Hollywood Life has the latest updates on the fifth season of True Detective below.

When Is Season 5 of True Detective Coming Out?

At the time of publication, HBO has yet to announce when production will commence on season 5. Therefore, an exact release date has yet to be determined, but season 5 is expected to be released sometime in 2027.

Unravel the evidence. Uncover the truth. @HBO Original #TrueDetectiveNightCountry is streaming Sunday at 9PM ET, exclusively on @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/wnfu0zrcqR — True Detective (@TrueDetective) January 19, 2024

Who Is in the True Detective Season 5 Cast?

No cast member has been confirmed for season 5 of True Detective yet, but reports surfaced in 2025 about Nicolas Cage being tapped to lead the season. Per Variety, Cage was “nearing a deal” to star in the show.

Where Will True Detective Season 5 Take Place?

Multiple outlets reported in 2025 that season 5 of True Detective will take place in Jamaica Bay, New York, which is an estuary on the southern portion of western Long Island.

Speaking with Deadline in February 2025, HBO’s head of drama series, Francesca Orsi, confirmed that season 5 will take place in New York. Issa López will return to direct season 5.

“Issa has a lot to say, not unlike she did with Night Country,” Orsi told Deadline. “It’s a different milieu but just as powerful.”

During a December 2024 interview with The New York Post, López teased that season 5 would have some “connections” to season 4, even with a fresh cast.

“There’s going to be some important connections between everything that happens in Ennis, Alaska, and the characters in Ennis, Alaska, and what happens in the new [season].” López said. “That said, it’s a new story, new characters, everything. There’s a little bit of joy for the fans of Night Country.”