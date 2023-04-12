‘True Detective’ Season 4: Everything We Know About ‘Night Country’

True Detective: Night Country premieres in 2023.

It stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis.

The teaser trailer was released April 12.

True Detective is returning for season 4 later this year. The next installment in the Emmy Award winning HBO anthology series is titled True Detective: Night Country, starring Oscar winner Jodie Foster. The first teaser trailer was released April 12 during the announcement of HBO and Warner Bros. Discovery’s new streaming service Max. The new season of True Detective will stream on Max.

True Detective is an anthology crime series that tells a different story with new characters each season. The show premiered in 2014 with Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson as the lead stars. The duo has continued to work on the show as executive producers for all subsequent seasons. Season 3 came out over four years ago, so fans are ready for the return of True Detective. Here’s what you need to know about True Detective season 4.

True Detective Season 4 Release Date

HBO has not announced the exact premiere date of True Detective: Night Country. The streamer has only confirmed that the show returns sometime in 2023. This is the longest gap in between True Detective seasons coming out.

True Detective Season 4 Trailer

The sun sets on #NightCountry. A new chapter in the acclaimed @HBO Original Series @TrueDetective, starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, is coming this year to Max. #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/nEAUfYeJSe — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 12, 2023

Jodie Foster is all over the True Detective season 4 teaser trailer. She plays Detective Liz Danvers who is based in Alaska. “Some people come to Alaska to escape. Get away from something,” she says. “Sometimes they come here looking for something. Sometimes they find it.” Jodie’s character works on a case involving eight men who went missing. “I’m treating this like a murder case,” she says.

Jodie’s character teams up with another detective who is played by Kali Reis. But there’s obvious tension between the two women. They search for the missing men but quickly find themselves at the center of danger, as the winter weather in Alaska worsens.

True Detective Season 4 Cast

Jodie Foster plays Detective Liz Danvers in True Detective: Night Country. Jodie’s casting was announced in May 2022. Kali Reis was cast as Detective Evangeline Navarro in June 2022. This is the first True Detective season to feature two female leads. Past lead stars include Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson (season 1), Colin Farrell and Rachel McAdams (season 2), and Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff (season 3).

The fourth season of True Detective also stars Fiona Shaw, Christopher Eccleston, John Hawkes, Finn Bennett, Isabella Star Lablanc, Aka Niviâna, Anna Lambe, and Joel D. Montgrand.

What Is True Detective Season 4 About?

The description for True Detective: Night Country reads, “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

This season of True Detective might have a different feel to it, since it’s the first installment in the franchise to not be helmed by creator Nic Pizzolatto. Nic parted ways with HBO back in 2020 and he’s been replaced by new showrunner Issa López. Stay tuned for more updates on True Detective season 4.