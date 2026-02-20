‘Toy Story 5’: Watch Trailer, See Synopsis, Cast, Release Date & More

Is there anyone who doesn’t love the Toy Story franchise? The Pixar animated films have truly been beloved ever since Toy Story 1 came out in 1995. The franchise follows a diverse group of living toys — including Tim Allen‘s Buzz Lightyear and Tom Hanks‘ Sheriff Woody — that are owned by Andy Davis (John Morris) and they embark on some wild adventures. The franchise, which was created by John Lasseter, Pete Doctor, Andrew Stanton, and Joe Ranft, has spawned three sequel films, Toy Story 2 (1999), Toy Story 3 (2010), and Toy Story 4 (2019), and a fifth is on the way! The first four films have been critically acclaimed, huge box office hits, and nominated for 12 Oscars in total, so we have high hopes for the forthcoming sequel.

Finally, fans got a teaser trailer for Toy Story 5 in November 2025, and it introduced a new threat to Woody, Buzz and the gang. After a new piece of technology called Lilypad arrives, the toys grapple with what this means for them.

Most of Toy Story‘s success is due to its iconic lineup of characters. Aside from Buzz and Woody, the films feature Mr. Potato Head (Don Rickles), Mrs. Potato Head (Estelle Harris), Slinky Dog (Jim Varney and then Blake Clark), Hamm (John Ratzenberger), Rex (Wallace Shawn), Bo Peep (Annie Potts), Jessie (Joan Cusack), and more. Other notable toy characters include Forky (Tony Hale), Wheezy (Joe Ranft), Ken (Michael Keaton), Barbie (Jodi Benson), and Stinky Pete (Kelsey Grammer).

Aside from the original movies, the Toy Story franchise has also expanded to a few spinoff movies and shows, including the 2019 Disney+ series Forky Asks a Question. A spinoff movie called Lightyear, with Chris Evans voicing Buzz, premiered on Disney+ in 2022. But what fans most want to see is Toy Story 5, so we’ve rounded up everything to know about the forthcoming fifth film in the Toy Story franchise.

What do we know about ‘Toy Story 5’?

On February 8, 2023, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced in a call with investors that a fifth Toy Story movie was in development, according to Deadline. However, further details about cast, plot or release date was not provided.

Before the fourth film came out in 2019, Tom Hanks said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that it would be his last time voicing Woody. “We were saying goodbye to Woody and Buzz…and it was emotional,” he said. That obviously saddened fans — but producer Mark Nielsen first hinted at a fifth movie during Pixar’s press day for Toy Story 4. He said, “Every film we make, we treat it like it’s the first and the last film we’re ever going to make, so you force yourself to make it hold up. You don’t get in over your skis. Whether there’s another one? I don’t know. If there is, it’s tomorrow’s problem.” Tim Allen then gave fans even more hope for Toy Story 5 when he confirmed in an interview in 2019 that he’d voice Buzz again for round 5. “Once you’ve gotten to four, you’re passed that trilogy [point], so I don’t see any reason why they wouldn’t do it, certainly. If you ask me, I’d say do five,” he said, according to Cinemablend.

What can we expect from ‘Toy Story 5’?

According to its teaser trailer, which was released in November 2025, the toys grapple with a brand-new threat to their survival: a new piece of technology named Lilypad.

‘Toy Story 5’ Trailer

So when will ‘Toy Story 5’ come out?

Toy Story 5 will be released in theaters on June 19, 2026.