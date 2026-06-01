Did Taylor Swift Write a ‘Toy Story 5’ Song or Is She in the Movie? Inside the Speculation

Image Credit: Pixar/Getty Images

Taylor Swift is known for leaving easter eggs to keep fans guessing, but a collab with Disney and Pixar might be one of her most iconic. The global pop sensation updated her website to include a countdown for Monday, June 1, at 2:00 p.m. ET with an animated backdrop from Toy Story 5, which will be released in theaters later this month.

The backdrop features Jessie and Bullseye looking over at a billboard that reads, “TS” in the familiar Toy Story font against clouds.

The fifth installment in the Toy Story franchise will follow Woody, Buzz, Jessie and the rest of the toy gang as they face what could be a huge threat to their relationship with Bonnie: modern technology. The 8-year-old has become fixated on her new “Lilypad” frog tablet.

So, what exactly is Taylor doing with the movie? Hollywood Life has the latest updates on Taylor’s involvement with Toy Story 5 below!

She's making those moves up as she goes! pic.twitter.com/DxMmwLbqle — Pixar (@Pixar) May 30, 2026

Is Taylor Swift in Toy Story 5 as a Character?

Taylor has dipped her toe into the acting world a few times, so it wouldn’t have been a surprise if she were cast to voice one of the new characters in Toy Story 5. But that’s not the case, as it turns out.

As Swifties already know, Taylor previously voiced the character Audrey in The Lorax. She also appeared in the movies Valentine’s Day, The Giver, Cats and Amsterdam.

At the time of publication, the disclosed cast list of Toy Story 5 does not feature Taylor. It’s still possible, however, that she could just make a quick cameo at one point in the film, but we’ll have to watch the film first.

Did Taylor Swift Write a Song for Toy Story 5?

This theory was pretty likely, considering how Taylor has written songs for films in the past. Her singles “Eyes Open and “Safe and Sound (feat. The Civil Wars)” were featured in The Hunger Games franchise.

Taylor revealed on her website that she wrote a song for Toy Story 5 titled “I Knew It, I Knew You.”

When Is Toy Story 5 Coming Out?

Toy Story 5 will be released exclusively in theaters on Friday, June 19.