Tony Nominations 2026: See the Full List of Nominees

Sure, we have the Oscars and the Emmys, but who doesn’t love the stage? The annual Tony Awards are back this season, and the nominations were revealed on May 5. Taking place at New York City’s famous Radio City Music Hall on June 7, theatre kids can’t wait to watch which of their favorite actors and artists take home a Tony.
Below, Hollywood Life has rounded up all the Tony nominations for this year!
Best Musical
- The Lost Boys
- Schmigadoon!
- Titanique
- Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Best Play
- The Balusters by David Lindsay-Abaire
- Giant by Mark Rosenblatt
- Liberation by Bess Wohl
- Little Bear Ridge Road by Samuel D. Hunter
Best Revival of a Musical
- Cats: The Jellicle Ball
- Ragtime
- The Rocky Horror Show
Best Revival of a Play
- Becky Shaw by Gina Gionfriddo
- Death of a Salesman by Arthur Miller
- Every Brilliant Thing by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe
- Fallen Angels by Noël Coward
- Oedipus by Sophocles, adapted by Robert Icke
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
- Rose Byrne, Fallen Angels
- Carrie Coon, Bug
- Susannah Flood, Liberation
- Lesley Manville, Oedipus
- Kelli O’Hara, Fallen Angels
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
- Will Harrison, Punch
- Nathan Lane, Death of a Salesman
- John Lithgow, Giant
- Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing
- Mark Strong, Oedipus
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
- Sara Chase, Schmigadoon!
- Stephanie Hsu, The Rocky Horror Show
- Caissie Levy, Ragtime
- Marla Mindelle, Titanique
- Christiani Pitts, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
- Nicholas Christopher, Chess
- Luke Evans, The Rocky Horror Show
- Joshua Henry, Ragtime
- Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
- Brandon Uranowitz, Ragtime
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
- Betsy Aidem, Liberation
- Marylouise Burke, The Balusters
- Aya Cash, Giant
- Laurie Metcalf, Death of a Salesman
- June Squibb, Marjorie Prime
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
- Christopher Abbott, Death of a Salesman
- Danny Burstein, Marjorie Prime
- Brandon J. Dirden, Waiting for Godot
- Alden Ehrenreich, Becky Shaw
- Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
- Richard Thomas, The Balusters
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
- Shoshana Bean, The Lost Boys
- Hannah Cruz, Chess
- Rachel Dratch, The Rocky Horror Show
- Ana Gasteyer, Schmigadoon!
- Nichelle Lewis, Ragtime
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
- Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Lost Boys
- André De Shields, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
- Bryce Pinkham, Chess
- Ben Levi Ross, Ragtime
- Layton Williams, Titanique
Best Direction of a Play
- Nicholas Hytner, Giant
- Robert Icke, Oedipus
- Kenny Leon, The Balusters
- Joe Mantello, Death of a Salesman
- Whitney White, Liberation
Best Direction of a Musical
- Michael Arden, The Lost Boys
- Lear deBessonet, Ragtime
- Christopher Gatelli, Schmigadoon!
- Tim Jackson, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
- Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Best Choreography
- Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon!
- Ellenore Scott, Ragtime
- Ani Taj, The Rocky Horror Show
- Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
- Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, The Lost Boys
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
- Death of a Salesman, Music: Caroline Shaw
- Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, Music: Steve Bargonetti
- The Lost Boys, Music & Lyrics: The Rescues
- Schmigadoon!, Music & Lyrics: Cinco Paul
- Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Music & Lyrics: Jim Barne and Kit Buchan
Best Book of a Musical
- The Lost Boys, David Hornsby and Chris Hoch
- Schmigadoon!, Cinco Paul
- Titanique, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli and Tye Blue
- Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Jim Barne and Kit Buchan
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Hildegard Bechtler, Oedipus
Takeshi Kata, Bug
David Korins, Dog Day Afternoon
Chloe Lamford, Death of a Salesman
David Rockwell, Fallen Angels
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
- dots, The Rocky Horror Show
- Soutra Gilmour, Two Strangers
- Rachel Hauck, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
- Dane Laffrey, The Lost Boys
- Scott Pask, Schmigadoon!
Best Costume Design of a Play
- Brenda Abbandandolo, Dog Day Afternoon
- Qween Jean, Liberation
- Jeff Mahshie, Fallen Angels
- Emilio Sosa, The Balusters
- Paul Tazewell, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
Best Costume Design of a Musical
- Linda Cho, Ragtime
- Linda Cho, Schmigadoon!
- Qween Jean, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
- Ryan Park, The Lost Boys
- David I. Reynoso, The Rocky Horror Show
Best Lighting Design of a Play
- Isabella Byrd, Dog Day Afternoon
- Natasha Chivers, Oedipus
- Stacey Derosier, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
- Heather Gilbert, Bug
- Heather Gilbert, The Fear of 13
- Jack Knowles, Death of a Salesman
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
- Kevin Adams, Chess
- Jane Cox, The Rocky Horror Show
- Donald Holder, Schmigadoon!
- Adam Honoré, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
- Adam Honoré and Donald Holder and 59 Studio, Ragtime
- Jen Shriever and Michael Arden, The Lost Boys
Best Sound Design of a Play
- Justin Ellington, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
- Tom Gibbons, Oedipus
- Lee Kinney, The Fear of 13
- Josh Schmidt, Bug
- Mikaal Sulaiman, Death of a Salesman
Best Sound Design of a Musical
- Kai Harada, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
- Kai Harada, Ragtime
- Adam Fisher, The Lost Boys
- Brian Ronan, The Rocky Horror Show
- Walter Trarbach, Schmigadoon!
Best Orchestrations
- Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, Schmigadoon!
- Ethan Popp, Kyler England, Adrianne “AG” Gonzalez and Gabriel Mann, The Lost Boys
- Lux Pyramid, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
- Brian Usifer, Chess
- Andrew Lloyd Webber, David Wilson, Trevor Holder and Doug Schadt, Cats: The Jellicle Ball