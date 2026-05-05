Tony Nominations 2026: See the Full List of Nominees

Image Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Sure, we have the Oscars and the Emmys, but who doesn’t love the stage? The annual Tony Awards are back this season, and the nominations were revealed on May 5. Taking place at New York City’s famous Radio City Music Hall on June 7, theatre kids can’t wait to watch which of their favorite actors and artists take home a Tony.

Below, Hollywood Life has rounded up all the Tony nominations for this year!

Best Musical

The Lost Boys

Schmigadoon!

Titanique

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best Play

The Balusters by David Lindsay-Abaire

Giant by Mark Rosenblatt

Liberation by Bess Wohl

Little Bear Ridge Road by Samuel D. Hunter

Best Revival of a Musical

Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Ragtime

The Rocky Horror Show

Best Revival of a Play

Becky Shaw by Gina Gionfriddo

Death of a Salesman by Arthur Miller

Every Brilliant Thing by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe

Fallen Angels by Noël Coward

Oedipus by Sophocles, adapted by Robert Icke

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Rose Byrne, Fallen Angels

Carrie Coon, Bug

Susannah Flood, Liberation

Lesley Manville, Oedipus

Kelli O’Hara, Fallen Angels

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Will Harrison, Punch

Nathan Lane, Death of a Salesman

John Lithgow, Giant

Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing

Mark Strong, Oedipus

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Sara Chase, Schmigadoon!

Stephanie Hsu, The Rocky Horror Show

Caissie Levy, Ragtime

Marla Mindelle, Titanique

Christiani Pitts, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Nicholas Christopher, Chess

Luke Evans, The Rocky Horror Show

Joshua Henry, Ragtime

Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Brandon Uranowitz, Ragtime

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Betsy Aidem, Liberation

Marylouise Burke, The Balusters

Aya Cash, Giant

Laurie Metcalf, Death of a Salesman

June Squibb, Marjorie Prime

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Christopher Abbott, Death of a Salesman

Danny Burstein, Marjorie Prime

Brandon J. Dirden, Waiting for Godot

Alden Ehrenreich, Becky Shaw

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone

Richard Thomas, The Balusters

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Shoshana Bean, The Lost Boys

Hannah Cruz, Chess

Rachel Dratch, The Rocky Horror Show

Ana Gasteyer, Schmigadoon!

Nichelle Lewis, Ragtime

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Lost Boys

André De Shields, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Bryce Pinkham, Chess

Ben Levi Ross, Ragtime

Layton Williams, Titanique

Best Direction of a Play

Nicholas Hytner, Giant

Robert Icke, Oedipus

Kenny Leon, The Balusters

Joe Mantello, Death of a Salesman

Whitney White, Liberation

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, The Lost Boys

Lear deBessonet, Ragtime

Christopher Gatelli, Schmigadoon!

Tim Jackson, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Best Choreography

Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon!

Ellenore Scott, Ragtime

Ani Taj, The Rocky Horror Show

Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, The Lost Boys

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Death of a Salesman , Music: Caroline Shaw

, Music: Caroline Shaw Joe Turner’s Come and Gone , Music: Steve Bargonetti

, Music: Steve Bargonetti The Lost Boys , Music & Lyrics: The Rescues

, Music & Lyrics: The Rescues Schmigadoon! , Music & Lyrics: Cinco Paul

, Music & Lyrics: Cinco Paul Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Music & Lyrics: Jim Barne and Kit Buchan

Best Book of a Musical

The Lost Boys , David Hornsby and Chris Hoch

, David Hornsby and Chris Hoch Schmigadoon! , Cinco Paul

, Cinco Paul Titanique , Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli and Tye Blue

, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli and Tye Blue Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Jim Barne and Kit Buchan

Best Scenic Design of a Play ​​

Hildegard Bechtler, Oedipus

Takeshi Kata, Bug

David Korins, Dog Day Afternoon

Chloe Lamford, Death of a Salesman

David Rockwell, Fallen Angels

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

dots, The Rocky Horror Show

Soutra Gilmour, Two Strangers

Rachel Hauck, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Dane Laffrey , The Lost Boys

Scott Pask, Schmigadoon!

Best Costume Design of a Play

Brenda Abbandandolo , Dog Day Afternoon

Qween Jean, Liberation

Jeff Mahshie, Fallen Angels

Emilio Sosa, The Balusters

Paul Tazewell, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Linda Cho, Ragtime

Linda Cho, Schmigadoon!

Qween Jean, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Ryan Park, The Lost Boys

David I. Reynoso, The Rocky Horror Show

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Isabella Byrd, Dog Day Afternoon

Natasha Chivers, Oedipus

Stacey Derosier, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone

Heather Gilbert, Bug

Heather Gilbert, The Fear of 13

Jack Knowles, Death of a Salesman

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Kevin Adams, Chess

Jane Cox, The Rocky Horror Show

Donald Holder, Schmigadoon!

Adam Honoré, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Adam Honoré and Donald Holder and 59 Studio, Ragtime

Jen Shriever and Michael Arden, The Lost Boys

Best Sound Design of a Play

Justin Ellington, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone

Tom Gibbons, Oedipus

Lee Kinney, The Fear of 13

Josh Schmidt, Bug

Mikaal Sulaiman, Death of a Salesman

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Kai Harada, Ragtime

Adam Fisher, The Lost Boys

Brian Ronan, The Rocky Horror Show

Walter Trarbach, Schmigadoon!

Best Orchestrations