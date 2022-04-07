Tony Hawk’s Kids: Meet his 4 Children From Oldest To Youngest

Tony Hawk is definitely the most famous figure in the pro-skating world! Throughout his career, he’s had four kids across his four marriages. Find out more about all of them here!

Tony Hawk has been a professional athlete since he was a teenager. Birdman began winning competitions and skating as a pro when he was 14, and throughout the years has become the face of skateboarding to many. Tony has landed tons of storied tricks, like the legendary 900, and he’s won tons of skating competitions, from lesser-known competitions to the X-Games. Other than his career on the ramp, he’s also become an unlikely video game icon with the success of his Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series, which launched in 1999.

Tony married his first wife Cindy Dunbar in 1990, and they had their child Riley two years later. After the divorce from Cindy in 1993, Tony’s been married three more times, including his current wife Cathy Goodman, and he’s had three more kids. Find out everything you need to know about all the kids here!

Riley Hawk

Tony’s oldest son Riley, 29, was born in December 1992. Riley followed in his dad’s footsteps and became a pro skater himself. He was named a Best Am (Amateur) in 2013 by Skateboarder Magazine, and went pro later that year, according to his X-Games bio. He cemented his place as one of the most exciting young skaters, when he was made a playable character in the reissue of his dad’s video game Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2. Besides skating, Riley is also a musician. He plays in the grunge-inspired horror punk outfit Warish, who have two albums under their belt.

Riley is also romantically involved with a music icon’s daughter. The skater was revealed to be dating late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain’s daughter Frances Bean Cobain in a January 1 Instagram post by Frances. She shared a photo of Riley holding one of her dogs, as well as a photo of herself and Riley relaxing on a boat alongside Tony and his wife Catherine Goodman.

Spencer Hawk

Happy Birthday Spencer (aka @gupimusic)!

Thank you for 20 years of laughs and entertainment… and all the great music. pic.twitter.com/45sUOIMtlR — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) March 27, 2019

After the divorce from Cindy, Tony married Erin Lee in 1996, and their son Spencer, 23, was born in 1999. While Spencer didn’t venture into the skating world quite like his big brother, he also has some musical talent of his own. He’s been releasing glitchy electronic tunes under the name Gupi since 2018! His first album was called All, and he’s released three more since 2018, with his most recent being the hyper-pop inspired You’re It! Spencer’s music has proven influential in its own rite, and he’s even been given the opportunity to work with some of the biggest names making pop music, including Charli XCX and 100gecs’ Dylan Brady, according to an interview with Red Bull Music.

Even though his dad is clearly supportive, he has said that he wants his accomplishments to stand on their own. “I want people to know me for me and not as Tony Hawk’s son,” he told Red Bull Music. “Because that’s just been my whole life and I try to not let it drive me as crazy as it does, because I know where other people are coming from. But it does get to me a little bit.”

Keegan Hawk

Tony’s second son Keegan, 20, with Erin was born in July 2001. Of course, Keegan had plenty of opportunities to skate as he was growing up. Tony looked back on one of the times that he dropped into a mega-ramp half pipe when he was just a pre-teen on one of his episodes of Hawk Vs. Wolf. Keegan said that he was “raised skating” in a 2020 interview with the Misfits Podcast. Other than skating, Keegan has an interest photography and making videos. He occasionally posts his photography and videos to his Instagram.

Kadence Clover Hawk

Tony and Erin split in 2004, and he married his third wife Lhotse Merriam in 2006. The pair had Tony’s youngest child and only daughter Kadence, 13, in 2008. Like his other kids, Kadence also skates, but Tony said she might see it more as a dad-daughter bonding activity more than something she’d do with friends in a 2019 interview with Skateism. “I think she enjoys it more as an activity for us to do together. She doesn’t have so many friends who skate, she doesn’t get into it as deep as my other kids,” he said. Tony and Kadence did go viral in 2019 when he shared a sweet video of him teaching her how to skate.