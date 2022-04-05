Tony Hawk’s Wife: Everything to Know About His Spouse Catherine & His Previous 3 Marriages

Tony Hawk isn’t afraid to give love a chance. Here’s what to know about his current wife, Catherine Goodman, and his three ex-wives.

Tony Hawk, 53, is a worldwide icon thanks to his incredible skateboard career. He’s considered a pioneer of modern vertical skateboarding, and has continued doing philanthropic activities related to the action sport since retiring in 2003. In his personal life, Tony has been married four times. His first three marriages ended in divorce, which Tony has blamed on his busy career. “Each marriage was very different. There were all kinds of other elements, such as behaviors I’ve managed to get control of, but the most challenging factor in my relationships remains travel and prioritizing my time,” he told Sydney Morning Herald in April 2020.

Luckily, Tony has found forever love with his fourth wife, Catherine Goodman, 61. Find out more about Catherine, as well as Tony’s three ex-wives, below.

Cindy Dunbar

Tony’s first wife was Cindy Dunbar. They began dating in high school, and got married in April 1990 when Tony was 21 years old. After welcoming their son Riley in December 1992, Tony and Cindy split up one year later. “Neither of us was ready for adult life, which included having our son, Riley; I was travelling excessively and she was working non-stop,” Tony told Sydney Morning Herald. “We felt the effects later on, but we were happy initially,” he added in the interview.

Riley, now 29, has followed in his father’s footsteps and become a professional skateboarder. He’s also the front man of the punk band Warish. Riley is currently dating Frances Bean Cobain, who is the daughter of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love.

Erin Lee

Tony married his second wife, Erin Lee, in September 1996. They had two sons together: Spencer, who was born in 1999, and Keegan, who was born in 2001. Spencer works as an electric musician under the stage name Gupi. Tony and Erin got divorced in 2004 after eight years of marriage. He told Sydney Morning Herald that his “travel schedule and obligations definitely affected” his marriage to Erin.

Lhotse Merriam

Lhotse Merriam, 49, was the third woman to marry Tony. The pair said “I do” on January 12, 2006 in Fiji. Lhotse’s work as a crew member on Peak Experience, ESPN X-Games, and ESPN International Winter Sports 2002 is how she and Tony met. They had one child together, daughter Kadence Clover Hawk, who was born in 2008. Tony gushed over his daughter in the Sydney Morning Herald interview. “Kadence is very determined. She’s funny, sarcastic and very kind – she treats everyone equally. I’d like to think I bestowed that on her,” he told the publication.

Tony and Lhotse’s marriage ended in Feb. 2011 after he allegedly had an affair with Catherine, who was married to Tony’s BFF and business partner Matt Goodman. Lhotse reportedly learned of the affair when she found a plane ticket to San Francisco that Tony booked for Catherine. Tony and Lhotse confirmed their split in a statement that read, “We have made the difficult decision to file for divorce. We remain deeply committed and loving parents to our daughter, and out of respect for that responsibility we ask that people honor our family’s privacy during this important time of transition.”

Catherine Goodman

After three divorces, Tony is now happily married to Catherine Goodman. Catherine, a British artist who grew up in London, married Tony on June 27, 2015. Their wedding ceremony took place in Limerick, Ireland. Catherine has two sons from a previous marriage, while Tony is obviously a proud father of four. “We connect on a deep level in terms of our approach to life,” Tony told Sydney Morning Herald of he and Catherine. “I hate to use the word ‘alternative’, but we have a unique approach to parenting. We truly enjoy the challenges of raising children, of giving them the tools to make really good choices.”

Catherine’s been by her famous hubby’s side for numerous public appearances, including most recently the 2022 Academy Awards, where Tony was a presenter. The couple looked beautiful together on the red carpet before the ceremony. All is well with Tony and Catherine!