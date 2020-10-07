Toni Braxton Through The Years: See The ’90s R&B Superstar Then & Now

Happy birthday, Toni Braxton! The stunning singer turns 53 years old today, and we’re celebrating the accomplished artist by taking a look back at her incredible transformation through the years!

It’s Toni Braxton‘s birthday! October 7, 2020 marks the singer’s 53rd birthday, and fans cannot wait to see how the gorgeous songstress plans to celebrate. Over the years, Toni has reinvented herself and been a pop culture and music industry mainstay. Fans love seeing how the “Un-Break My Heart” singer has completely transformed through the years. Now, we’re celebrating her birthday by looking back on photos of Toni then and now!

Before she was a solo artist, Toni was in a girl group with her sisters — Traci, Towanda, Trina, and Tamar — called The Braxtons. The group had minimal success in the late ’80s, but Toni stood out among the pack, recording her first solo songs in the early ’90s with featured music on the soundtrack for the film Boomerang. In 1993, Toni’s self-titled album was released, and pretty soon the singer received a wave of success.

In 1993, Toni won two Grammy Awards for Best New Artist and Best R&B Vocal Performance for her hit “Another Sad Love Song.” Toni continued to add more hardware to her collection in 1994, winning the Grammy Award for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for “Breathe Again.” In the years that followed, Toni would go on to win four more Grammy Awards for her impressive discography!

Over the course of her phenomenal career, Toni has released an astonishing 10 studio albums, with her recent 2020 album, Spell My Name, released in August. As for her personal life, Toni has always maintained a very close-knit relationship with the members of her family. Much of their interactions, pitfalls and triumphs have been captured on the series Braxton Family Values, which premiered in 2011.

Between 2001-2013, Toni was married to musician Keri Lewis, with whom she shares two sons — Denim Cole Braxton-Lewis, 18, and Diezel Ky Braxton-Lewis, 17. In 2016, Toni started dating rapper Birdman and the two became engaged in 2018. Despite seemingly growing apart, the couple confirmed that they were still very much together in April 2019.

Toni Braxton has truly grown so much since first appearing on the music scene in the ’90s. The singer is still hard at work, writing the next chapter to her ongoing story. We cannot wait to see where Toni’s life takes her next! Take a look at the singer through the years by checking out the gallery of photos above!