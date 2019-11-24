Toni Braxton Wears Look Reminiscent Of Her ’94 AMAs Gown For ‘Unbreak My Heart’ Performance

Get ready to have your hearts unbroken with this LEWK from Toni Braxton! The singer has arrived at the American Music Awards to perform her hit songs!

Toni Braxton has returned to the American Music Awards with her iconic hits and a fire look! The iconic singer wore an absolutely stunning off-the-shoulder sheet lace gown. The white dress featured a mermaid train after showcasing Toni’s curves. Toni’s fantastical performance was gorgeous, as she stood atop a platform and was surrounded by dancing violinists in white suit coats. She sounded like she never left the AMAs stage in 1994, when she won Adult Contemporary New Artist! Back then, Toni also wore a white gone with an iconic pixie cut, which she brought back just for tonight!

Toni teased the big news that she’d be returning to the AMAs on Twitter, and then revealed she would be taking the stage to sing her chart-topping hits “Breathe Again” and “Unbreak My Heart.” In addition to sharing her excitement about performing, Toni also praised none other than Selena Gomez on her social media feed! “So excited to get back to the # AMAs stage! You know who else I can’t wait to see? This one! @selenagomez! Proud of her strength,” the 52-year-old songstress wrote, along with a photo of Selena delivering her emotional Favorite Female Artist speech at the 2016 AMAs. Selena didn’t disappoint as she opened the show with her song “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now!”

Toni is no stranger to the AMAs, having been nominated 11 times and won 7 times! She took to the ‘gram to ask “where the time has gone?” while sharing photos of her first AMAs appearance in ’94. The signer is currently on her As Long As I Live Tour, which she announced in August she would be bringing overseas. Toni has gone on to perform shows in London, Cape Town and Johannesburg.