Toni Braxton Reveals Why ‘Braxton Family Values’ Works So Well & What Topic Is Off Limits

Toni Braxton opened up to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about why her reality show ‘Braxton Family Values’ continues to work so well after all these years.

Toni Braxton, 51, and her family are working on Season 7 of their wildly popular WE TV show Braxton Family Values — and according to the Grammy winner, the secret to their success is simple. Speaking to HollywoodLife while promoting Uncle Buds natural hemp products, Toni explained why the show works so well. “We’re family. We grew up together. We always like to play and laugh and giggle. It doesn’t feel like we’re working. Often we forget that the cameras aren’t actually on,” she said.

Although there has been plenty of drama on screen, Toni told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that her outspoken family actually does get along most of the time. “Actually we don’t fight very much, we are close and share a lot of the same opinions on things,” she said. Of course, they are family, so when they do fight things can get pretty intense. Toni’s sister Tamar recently admitted that she went “2-3 months” without speaking to her entire family after an explosive group therapy session on season 5.

Toni’s sisters Tamar, Traci, Towanda and Trina don’t hold a lot back on the show when it comes to their private lives. But Toni isn’t as open. She told HollywoodLife, “I like to keep a lot of my personal life to myself.” Toni’s boyfriend, record executive Birdman does pop up on the show from time to time — but now we know why we don’t see him more.

Toni also revealed during her chat with HollywoodLife that the show has been “more successful” than she ever expected and she gave fans hope that BVF will stay on the air for many more seasons. Toni said she and her family will do the show for “as long as we are all having fun, so only time will tell.” And more good news for fans — Toni revealed to us that she hope to have a new album out “early next year.”