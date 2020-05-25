Toni Braxton, 52, Looks Half Her Age In Glamorous Bikini Selfie — ‘I’m Beach Body Ready’

Toni Braxton took to Instagram to greet her fans with a figure-flattering pic of herself in a black bikini on Memorial Day and admit that she’s ‘scared’ to go to the beach due to COVID-19.

Toni Braxton, 52, proved she’s looking better than ever while in quarantine on May 25! The singer posted a gorgeous photo of herself posing in a black bikini while advising her Instagram followers to “stay safe” on Memorial Day and although she was beach-ready, she admitted that she’s not ready to step outside just yet due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “MEMORIAL DAY weekend. Beaches are open & I’m beach body ready…🌊but I’m too scared to go.😬It’s still COVID-19. Y’all stay safe !” her caption for the selfie, which showed her standing while holding her undone bikini top up in one hand and her phone in the other, read.

It didn’t take long for Toni’s followers to comment on her newest pic, which proves she looks half her age. “You look good I wish I had a body like you 😍,” one follower complimented while another joked by writing, “The fountain of youth is clearly at your house!” A third follower wrote, “I hope I look like this at your age” while a fourth simply but effectively wrote, “body goals.”

Toni’s latest comment-filled post comes a few weeks after she made headlines for another reason: thinking Dennis Rodman, 59, was “hot” in the 1990s. The brunette beauty revealed her feelings about the former professional basketball player when she tweeted out a few photos of them posing together at the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards. “Even though @dennisrodman was kinda hot in the 90s, I never dated Dennis Rodman. We were at the VMAs. #TheLastDance,” she captioned the tweet.