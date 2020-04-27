Toni Braxton Confesses She Thought Dennis Rodman Was ‘Kinda Hot In The ‘90s’ In Flirty Tweet

Toni Braxton is happily engaged to Birdman but she wasn’t shy about admitting she once had a thing for Dennis Rodman after rumors swirled that the two had dated.

Toni Braxton, 52, shut down online gossip when she took to Twitter on April 27 and addressed rumors that she had dated Dennis Rodman in the 90s. However, the “Un-Break My Heart” singer made one confession about the 58-year-old retired NBA player while clearing things up for fans. “Even though @dennisrodman was kinda hot in the 90s, I never dated Dennis Rodman. We were at the VMAs. #TheLastDance,” she captioned a few photos of the pair at the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards.

“You look terrified in that pic on the left. Blink twice if you need help Toni LMAO,” one follower joked. But Toni cleared up any misconceptions and responded, “No no! He was cool! We presented somebody!” The fan happily replied, “OK sis. I was just looking out! LOL”

Rumors began swirling that the twosome had dated after this week’s episodes of ESPN’s documentary about Michael Jordan‘s time with the Chicago Bulls, The Last Dance. It highlighted Dennis’ eccentric ways, his past romances, and his prowess among famous women, including Toni with whom he was shown cozying up to in a series of social media snapshots.

IEven though @dennisrodman was kinda hot in the 90s, I never dated Dennis Rodman. We were at the VMAs. #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/JFezY5rwjx — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 27, 2020

Once rumors spread, people took to twitter and one fan said, “People are acting like Dennis Rodman wasn’t fine….? Like. Yeah he bagged Toni. But also….Toni bagged him.” Another wrote, “Dennis Rodman dated PRIME Toni Braxton!? Yoh a King [sic].”

Meanwhile, Toni is engaged to rapper Birdman, 51, and even though many weddings have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Grammy Award winner is still planning on becoming a bride in 2020. Toni appeared on the Rick and Sasha morning radio show on Apr. 9 and revealed, “We have been going back and forth on wedding dates. We had a great date but then it was getting too big, we didn’t want a big wedding. Then we said, ‘OK, we don’t want it too small.’ Then he said, ”OK, let’s do the drive through.’ I’m like, ”We are not doing a drive through. I’m not ordering fries after we get married, babe.’” she added. “We’ve been trying to figure it out, but we are definitely gonna do it this year.”