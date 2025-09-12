Does Tom Blyth Have a Girlfriend? Meet Daniela Norman

Image Credit: Getty Images

Tom Blyth has steadily risen to stardom, and it’s all attributed to his years of dedication and hard work. By his side through part of his career has been his girlfriend, Daniela Norman, and the couple finally made their red carpet debut this year! They stepped out together at the September 2025 Toronto International Film Festival. Since some of Tom’s fans are heartbroken that his heart belongs to someone else, they’re dying to know who Daniela is.

Hollywood Life has compiled all the details we know so far about Daniela and her relationship with Tom.

Daniela Norman Is an Actress & Dancer

Like Tom, Daniela is an actor, and she’s starred in quite a few recognizable on-screen projects! She’s also a skilled dancer, per her IMDb page.

The London native started her performance career in ballet at the English National Ballet company. She then made the transition into acting, with one of her first on-screen gigs in An American in Paris. Since then, Daniela has landed quite a few film and TV roles.

Tom Blyth and Daniela Norman make their red carpet debut together for the premiere of "The Fence" at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/XjocTNPIEk — Tom Blyth Updates (@blythfiles) September 11, 2025

Daniela Norman Starred in Cats & Tiny Pretty Things

Perhaps some of Daniela’s most recognizable projects were in the movie musical Cats and the TV series Tiny Pretty Things. She appeared in 10 episodes of the latter, playing the character June Park. In Cats, she portrayed Demeter.

Next, Daniela will play the character Jade in The Nice Ones, which is in production as of September 2025.

How Long Has Tom Blyth Been Dating Daniela Norman?

It’s unclear how long Tom and Daniela have been together, even though eagle-eyed fans noticed he posted since-deleted photos with whom they believed was his girlfriend before The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes premiered in November 2023.

Though Tom had already starred in Billy the Kid and other roles, his performance in the YA franchise put him on the map alongside his co-star and long-time friend Rachel Zegler.

What Has Tom Blyth Said About Daniela Norman?

To this day, Tom has not publicly talked about his relationship with Daniela. They prefer to keep their romance private.