Tom Blyth & Emily Bader Will Star in ‘People We Meet on Vacation’ Adaptation

Billy the Kid and Lady Jane Grey will be sharing the screen! Tom Blyth and Emily Bader have been cast in Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of People We Meet on Vacation, which was written by author Emily Henry. Tom, 29, will be playing the role of Alex Nilsen, and Emily, 27, was cast in the role of Poppy Wright.

Netflix confirmed the news on Friday, August 2, by releasing an Instagram video from Emily’s Zoom call with director Brett Haley, in which he asked her if she wanted to be their Poppy. Tom soon joined the call, and the co-stars expressed their excitement to work together. Emily even appeared in the call and said that fans will “completely fall in love with Poppy and Alex with you guys playing them.”

The story follows 30-something-year-old best friends Poppy and Alex — both of whom are polar opposites when it comes to their personalities. Poppy is a spontaneous wild child who wants adventure, whereas Alex is more of a low-key book worm that appreciates routine. The two friends get together every summer for a week to travel until a trip to Croatia changes everything between them. After they stopped talking for two years, Poppy realizes she misses her friend and contacts him to go on one last trip with her to Palm Springs. They soon must face the question of whether or not their bond is platonic or romantic.

Emily is best known for her starring role in My Lady Jane, in which she plays Lady Jane Grey in the Prime Video series. Among her most notable films include Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin and Fresh Kills. As for Tom, he rose to prominence by starring as a young Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes last year. He also stars in the MGM+ series Billy the Kid in the titular role.

Tom has had a busy year so far right after the Hunger Games prequel attention settled down by the end of 2023. The English actor was cast in back-to-back projects, such as Plainclothes and Wasteman.