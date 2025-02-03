‘Today’ Show Hosts: Who Is Currently Part of the Team?

Image Credit: Getty Images/ GC Images

The Today show hosts are responsible for helping us all get up a bit easier every day because they bring the energy and passion to their very early morning shifts. Find out all about who’s sitting behind the Today desk and get to know who’s faces we love seeing on the daily, below!

Who Are the Current ‘Today’ Show Hosts?

Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, Al Roker, Carson Daly, Jenna Bush Hager, Sheinelle Jones, and Dylan Dreyer are all cohosts during various hours on the Today show.

Why Did Hoda Kotb Leave ‘Today’?

Hoda Kotb has been a staple for 17 years on the Today show, however, it was her 60th birthday that inspired her to change gears and go into early retirement. She felt as though she had given her all career-wise and was ready to give her all mother-wise to her little ones, Hayley, 7, and Hope, 5.

Hoda shared her reasoning behind the bold move and candidly said: “If you’re going to be excellent at work, something has to give at home. And if you want to be excellent at home, something has to give at work. It can’t be equal. I knew that I wanted this decade to be different. I looked at my time like a pie. I was like, ‘this is how much time I get, and now what am I going to do with it and how am I going to carve it up?’ And I wanted it to be filled with more of them,” according to People.

Hoda Kotb has announced that she is leaving TODAY early next year. pic.twitter.com/sXuRsDbNnI — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 26, 2024

Who Replaced Hoda Kotb on ‘Today?’

The popular show was previously called, TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. However, now it’s been renamed to Today with Jenna & Friends. There hasn’t been a consistent co-host who took over alongside Jenna, but rather a slew of celebrities who have taken a seat on Hoda’s infamous chair. So far, Taraji P. Henson, Eva Longoria, Keke Palmer and Michelle Buteau, have been welcomed with open arms on the show. Scarlett Johansson, Kelsea Ballerini, Jordan Sparks, Ciara and Wynonna Judd have also been co-hosts these last few weeks. Although fans surely miss Hoda, the show has continued to bring a fresh air of talent, and it hasn’t skipped a beat. Craig has been Savannah’s cohost during the earlier hours of Today since January 13, 2025.