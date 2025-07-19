Dylan Dreyer: 5 Things to Know About the ‘Today’ Anchor Amid Divorce

View gallery Image Credit: Getty Images for Friends of Huds

Dylan Dreyer from Today made headlines in July 2025 after announcing her divorce from husband Brian Fichera after 12 years together. The now-former couple first met while working at NBC’s Boston affiliate station, WHDH, where she was a meteorologist and Fichera worked as a technician. Dylan announced her separation from Brian in an Instagram statement, vowing that they would remain friends.

“I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you’ve given me through it all,” Dylan wrote, before adding, “For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate. … We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another. Thank you as always for your support.”

Hollywood Life has rounded up five things about Dylan, her personal life and career below.

Dylan Dreyer Is From New Jersey

Dylan was born in the city of Manalapan and went on to graduate from Rutgers University in 2003 with a bachelor’s degree in meteorology.

Dylan Dreyer Is a Meteorologist

She has gained her experience by working for various television stations, including WICU in Erie, Pennsylvania, WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, and WHDH in Boston, Massachusetts, before heading over to Today. She also became the host of the NBC educational nature program Journey with Dylan Dreyer.

Dylan Dreyer Revealed She Suffered From a Secondary Infertility

Secondary Infertility is defined as the inability to conceive or have a full-term pregnancy after having had children without difficulty.

The well-known Today Show meteorologist shared the personal news of her miscarriage and infertility struggle in April 2019 via a segment on the morning show. In honor of national infertility awareness week, the weather anchor revealed she hopes to “shed the stigma” surrounding infertility by sharing her truth. Due to her emergency C-section with her first-born, she is now unable to conceive, and is turning to alternative methods.

Dylan Dreyer Shares Three Children With Brian Fichera

The meteorologist already shares three children with her husband, Brian.

Dylan Dreyer Has Been With NBC For More Than a Decade

Her impressive resume includes coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea and Hurricane Gonzalo in Bermuda in 2014. In an interview with SJ Mag, she admitted that covering the hurricane was one of the scariest times of her career. “I was in my hotel room alone, and the curtains were blowing because the windows were bowing so much from the wind,” she said. “I thought for sure the glass was going to break. It was wind like I’ve never experienced before. I went into the bathroom, because I felt that was safer, crouched down between the toilet and the bathtub. I had no cell phone service and was just counting down the hours until the night would be over. I was scared and alone – I couldn’t talk to anyone – and I had no idea what was going to happen. Fortunately, the whole island of Bermuda was fine.”