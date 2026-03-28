Tiger Woods’ Net Worth: How Much Money the Golf Player Has Today

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Tiger Woods is one of the greatest golfers of all time, with a career that has earned him hundreds of millions both on and off the course. However, in March 2026, Woods made headlines after being arrested following a car crash in Florida—an incident that has sparked renewed scrutiny over his personal struggles and future in the sport.

From his record-breaking wins to his business ventures—and the challenges that have shaped his career—here’s a closer look at Tiger Woods’ net worth, earnings and more.

How Much Does Tiger Woods Make From Golf?

Woods has earned roughly $121 million in prize money from golf tournaments over his career, a PGA Tour record. However, that figure represents only a small portion of his overall earnings, as the vast majority of his income has come from endorsements and business ventures.

What Is Tiger Woods’ Net Worth?

According to Forbes, Woods has an estimated net worth of about $1.5 billion as of 2026, making him one of the richest athletes in the world. His fortune comes from decades of tournament winnings, endorsement deals and investments, with total career earnings nearing $2 billion before taxes.

In 2022, Forbes announced that Woods had officially become a billionaire, noting he had “raked in over $1.7 billion in salary, endorsements and other income over the course of his 27-year career—more than anyone else Forbes has tracked.” At the time, his net worth was estimated at “at least $1 billion,” making him one of the few athletes to reach that milestone.

How Many Times Has Tiger Woods Been Arrested?

Woods has been arrested at least twice. He was first arrested in 2017 on suspicion of DUI, which he later said was related to prescription medication.

In March 2026, Woods was arrested again following a rollover car crash near his Florida home. According to reports, he was attempting to pass another vehicle at high speed before the crash. Authorities said he showed signs of impairment, though no alcohol was detected, and he later faced charges including DUI involving property damage and refusing to submit to testing.

Is Tiger Woods Married?

No, Woods is not currently married. He was previously married to Elin Nordegren from 2004 until their divorce in 2010. The former couple shares two children together.

As of 2026, Woods is in a relationship with Vanessa Trump, whom he began dating in 2025, but there has been no confirmed engagement or marriage.