Are Tiger Woods & Vanessa Trump Dating? Inside the Rumors

Image Credit: Getty Images

Vanessa Trump has found herself back in the public eye once again amid rumors about a private relationship with pro golfer Tiger Woods. Speculation about the pair began in early March. So, is it true — are Tiger and Vanessa actually dating?

Below, Hollywood Life is breaking down the rumors about Tiger and Vanessa’s relationship.

Who Is Vanessa Trump?

Vanessa is best known as Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife. The former spouses were married from 2005 until 2018 when they finalized their divorce. At the time, Don Jr. and Vanessa released a joint public statement, which read, “We are incredibly lucky to have five amazing children and are committed to raising them together. Our kids and their happiness will always be our first priority,” according to PEOPLE.

Don Jr. and Vanessa share their five kids — Kai, Donald John III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe — together.

Shortly after their split, Don Jr.’s relationship with his now-ex-fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, made headlines. They split by mid-2024, when he was spotted with his new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson.

Are Tiger Woods & Vanessa Trump Dating?

Yes! Initially, several outlets reported that Tiger and Vanessa had been dating for “several months” and had kept their relationship private. However, Tiger has now officially confirmed the relationship. He posted two pictures of the couple together on X, writing, “Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together.” He also added, “At this time, we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.”

Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts. pic.twitter.com/ETONf1pUmI — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 23, 2025

An insider previously close to the Trumps also told PEOPLE that Don Jr. was “cool” with his ex-wife’s new romance.

Daily Mail was the first to report the news of their romance in early March. Another insider told the outlet that Tiger and Vanessa started seeing each other “since just before Thanksgiving” in 2024.

“She comes to his place on Jupiter Island [Florida]. They’re not living together,” the source added. “She comes over maybe a few nights a week. ‘They just love hanging out, having dinner and schmoozing together. They’re sticking close to home, have decided not to make it a thing and go out in public. Not just yet anyway.”

It’s unclear how Tiger’s and Vanessa’s respective children feel about their reported romance. However, Vanessa’s daughter Kai reportedly enjoys playing golf, as does her grandfather, Donald Trump Sr. So, it’s likely that the Trumps have a lot in common with Tiger.

What Is Tiger Woods’ Net Worth?

The PGA celebrity has a sky-high net worth of $1.3 billion as of 2025, according to Forbes.