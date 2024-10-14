Was There a Third Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump?

Image Credit: Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Did Donald Trump come close to a third assassination attempt? At his recent rally in Southern California, the 78-year-old Republican candidate spoke to supporters with just weeks to go before the 2024 presidential election. As Trump races for another term in the White House against Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris, he has faced multiple shooting threats in different U.S. states. Learn more about what happened at Trump’s Coachella rally.

Was There Another Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump?

No shots were fired during Trump’s Coachella-based rally on Saturday, October 12. However, a man named Vem Miller was arrested for bringing a loaded gun and a high-capacity magazine to the event, per ABC 7. The Las Vegas resident was booked at the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio, California, on suspicion of possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine, according to online records viewed by Hollywood Life. He was later released on $5,000 bail.

During a subsequent press conference on Sunday, October 13, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office assured that Miller’s intentions did not affect Trump nor any attendee at his rally.

Miller is scheduled for a court date on January 2, 2025, at the Indio Larson Justice Center, per the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office’s online inmate records.

A beautiful evening in Coachella, California last night. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/zTbN7zpAWl — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2024

How Many Donald Trump Assassination Attempts Have There Been?

There have been two assassination attempts on Trump. On September 15, Ryan Wesley South aimed a gun at Trump’s West Palm Beach, Florida, golf course. After shots were fired, he fled the scene, but authorities promptly arrested him.

Two months prior, Thomas Matthew Crooks shot multiple rounds in Trump’s direction while he spoke at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13. One bullet grazed Trump’s ear, and Secret Service rushed him off the stage and into a car. Crooks was shot by a Secret Service sniper. Two rally attendees were struck by gunshots, and one of them died.

What Did Donald Trump Say About the Shooting Attempt?

Trump has not publicly reacted to the recent threat he apparently faced at his Southern California rally. However, he has released statements regarding the two previous assassination attempts. In September, Trump assured the public that he was “safe and well” and that he would “never surrender.”

Following the Pennsylvania shooting, Trump released a statement thanking Secret Service personnel “for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania.”

“Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured,” Trump added.