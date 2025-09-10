‘The Wrong Paris’ Starring Miranda Cosgrove: Cast, Plot & How to Watch the Rom-Com Movie

Image Credit: Diyah Pera/Netflix © 2024

The Bachelorette enthusiasts will have to wait until next year for season 22, but in the meantime, Netflix is offering a fictional reality TV escape to Paris — the “wrong” one, that is! Starring iCarly alum Miranda Cosgrove and an all-star cast, The Wrong Paris puts a fresh spin on fan-favorite dating competition shows.

Below, Hollywood Life has all the details about The Wrong Paris, from its synopsis to the premiere date and exclusive insights from a cast member!

What Is The Wrong Paris About?

The story is a real whirlwind for Miranda’s character, Dawn, a Texas native who gets accepted into an art school in Paris, France. There’s just one problem: she needs money before she can say, “Bon voyage!” to her family.

To earn the cash, she signs up for The Honey Pot, a reality TV dating show, which promises contestants the chance to find love with its bachelor in Paris. What none of them realizes is that the production has tricked them into filming in Paris, Texas.

Dawn develops an unexpected connection with the show’s leading man, Trey, and she must choose between chasing her dream or following her heart.

How to Watch The Wrong Paris: Premiere Date & Streaming Details

The Wrong Paris will premiere on Netflix on September 12, 2025. As long as you’re a Netflix subscriber, you’ll be able to watch it!

Who Is in The Wrong Paris Cast?

In addition to iCarly alum Miranda, the rest of The Wrong Paris cast features Pierson Fodé (Jessie; The Bold and the Beautiful; Dynasty), Madison Pettis (The Game Plan; Cory in the House; He’s All That), Frances Fisher (The Edge of Night; Titanic; Watchmen) and Yvonne Orji (Jane the Virgin; The Blackening; My Dad the Bounty Hunter).

What Did The Wrong Paris Cast Say About the Movie?

While speaking exclusively with Hollywood Life ahead of the film’s premiere, Maddison discussed her character, Lexi, who will do just about anything to win Trey’s affection in The Honey Pot — even if it involves wrestling Dawn in muddy water, a scene that Madison said was “really fun” to work on with Miranda.

“Miranda and I both said it was one of our favorite days of filming,” Madison told Hollywood Life, before pointing out, “even though it was, by far, the grossest for sure.”

Lexi is quite the two-faced mean girl, a stark contrast to Madison’s real-life personality. “She sounds so sweet when she’s talking, [like] she can get away with murder, but what she’s saying is not very nice,” the Disney Channel alum noted, adding that Lexi’s southern drawl helped her get into character.

Believe it or not, Madison and Miranda — alumni of the Disney Channel and Nickelodeon, respectively — hadn’t crossed paths until they were cast in The Wrong Paris, but Madison “grew up watching” Miranda’s performances, such as in Drake & Josh, she told Hollywood Life.

“I feel like she inspired a lot of my Disney performances,” the He’s All That star elaborated. “[Miranda’s] Drake & Josh character, Megan, is so iconic to me. She [played] the best evil little sister that torments her brothers. I sort of channeled that in [my role] in Cory in the House.”