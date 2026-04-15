Who Won ‘The Voice’ 2026? Meet Season 29 Winner Alexia Jayy

Image Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

Alexia Jayy has officially been crowned the winner of The Voice season 29, marking a major milestone in both her career and the show’s history. The finale aired on April 14, 2026, where she emerged victorious after a competitive season against finalists including Liv Ciara, Lucas West and Mikenley Brown.

A standout from the beginning, Alexia impressed coaches and audiences alike with her powerful, soulful vocals. During her blind audition, she earned a rare four-chair turn with a performance of Aretha Franklin’s “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” setting the tone for her path forward. Throughout the competition, she continued delivering emotional and technically strong performances that consistently set her apart.

Guided by coach Adam Levine, Alexia’s artistry flourished week after week. Levine praised her emotional depth and vocal control, even predicting early on that she could win the entire season.

Below, Hollywood Life has gathered several facts you should know about Alexia as she officially kicks off her singing career after winning season 29 of The Voice.

Alexia Jayy Is a Mom

Alexia may be a talented singer and rising artist, but she’s made it clear that being a mom is her most important role in life. She has a son named Matthew from a previous relationship and raised him as a single mom before meeting her boyfriend, David. As a blended family now, the couple are raising their children together.

On the show, Alexia gushed about how proud her son is of her music journey.

“For my son to be able to watch me — that means a lot, because we went through so much together,” Alexia said. “He has seen me stop and start, stop and start, but he never seen me give up. And he’s so proud of me right now. Like, he brags on me to his teachers, all of that. So it’s gonna make me feel so good, him being able to see me do this.”

Alexia Jayy Is From Alabama

Alexia is from Irvington, Alabama, according to local news outlet NBC 15. The Mobile County native’s real name is Bri Jackson.

Alexia Jayy Performed on Jimmy Fallon’s Show

Before winning The Voice, Alexia sang background vocals for Muni Long on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In a YouTube video from her channel, Alexia called that moment “pivotal” in her career because she comes from “a very small town” and “nothing is there.”

“Everybody knows each other, so we don’t really see moments like that except in football,” she explained in the video. “So, me being able to witness Chris Brown sharing my video and Muni Long asking me to go on the Jimmy Fallon show to sing with her is not something that happens to people where I’m from.”