How to Watch ‘The Substance’: Where & When to Stream the New Demi Moore Horror Movie

Demi Moore stepped into a new role that has everybody talking. In The Substance, the actress is seen in a completely different light, as the film is a satirical body horror that depicts in graphic detail the pressures of societal body standards. Ahead of the movie’s release, Demi opened up about her role, noting that “nothing exactly like this has ever kind of crossed [her] path.”

While speaking with Deadline, Demi explained that the film is “so unusual that it had that level of risk and uncertainty where you could go this could either be amazing or it can be a f**king disaster.”

“It kind of made it worth jumping in,” the A Few Good Men star said. “As a role, it clearly pushed me out of my own comfort zone, and I felt that it tackled the subject matter of dealing with not just aging and that kind of male perspective of the idealized woman as women have many times bought into, but also that battle that exists within ourselves, that intense harsh judgement that we exist with, that pursuit of perfection that doesn’t exist.”

‘The Substance’ Release Date

The Substance was released on September 20, 2024.

How to Watch ‘The Substance’

Demi’s latest movie can be seen in theaters now.

Where to Stream ‘The Substance’

A streaming release date has not yet been revealed. It’s also unclear at the time of publication where viewers will be able to stream The Substance.

What Is ‘The Substance’ About?

Per its official synopsis, The Substance follows “a fading celebrity [who] decides to use a black-market drug, a cell-replicating substance that temporarily creates a younger, better version of herself.” Demi plays the lead character, Elisabeth Sparkle.

Elisabeth is fired from her famous aerobics TV series after turning 50. She then receives a tip about a serum that creates a younger and “perfect” version of the user. A younger version of Elisabeth is then born, and she adopts the name of Sue (played by actress Margaret Qualley).