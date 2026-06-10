‘The Social Reckoning’ Movie: Cast, Release Date, Trailer & More Updates on the Aaron Sorkin Sequel

The Social Network debuted in theaters back on October 1, 2010, and it made its young cast members, including Jesse Eisenberg, A-listers. The Facebook-themed drama also racked up awards and nominations, making it one of that year’s most high-profile films. And in the ensuing 15 years, speculation about a sequel became a near-constant topic. Given that its subject, Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, is an ongoing topic of conversation, a sequel became inevitable, and screenwriter Aaron Sorkin confirmed his “companion piece,” The Social Reckoning, was in the works.

Read on for more about The Social Network 2 and whether Eisenberg could reprise the role of Zuckerberg.

What Is ‘The Social Network’ About?

“You don’t get to 500 million friends without making a few enemies,” the famous tagline goes. Adapted from Ben Mezrich‘s 2009 book The Accidental Billionaires: The Founding of Facebook, A Tale of Sex, Money, Genius, and Betrayal, The Social Network centers around Zuckerberg in 2003, who was then a sophomore at Harvard. The visionary programming whiz rises in fame and notoriety as he creates Facebook, becomes a billionaire, and faces the ensuing lawsuits.

Who Is in ‘The Social Network’ Cast?

Jesse starred as Zuckerberg, with Andrew Garfield as his business partner, Eduardo Saverin, Justin Timberlake as Sean Parker, Armie Hammer as Cameron Winklevoss, and Rooney Mara as Erica Albright, among others. It was adapted for the screen by The West Wing visionary Aaron Sorkin and directed by David Fincher, who also directed Panic Room and Gone Girl.

The film received eight Academy Award nominations and took home trophies for best adapted screenplay, editing, and score. At the Golden Globes, it received wins for best picture, best director, best screenplay, and best original score. Eisenberg was nominated for best actor at both the 2011 Golden Globes and Academy Awards, though he failed to secure a victory, losing both to Colin Firth for a superb performance in The King’s Speech.

Is a Sequel to ‘The Social Network’ Happening?

Yes, the original titled The Social Network Part II, The Social Reckoning was officially confirmed to be in the works in June 2025. The following month, Mikey Madison and Jeremy Allen White were in talks to lead the sequel film. However, they have not formally been cast in any role yet, per Deadline. Jeremy Strong was cast to play Zuckerberg.

Is There a Release Date for ‘The Social Network 2’?

Yes. The Social Reckoning will be released in theaters on October 9, 2026.

What Has Jesse Eisenberg Said About a ‘Social Network’ Sequel?

Jesse is not in The Social Network sequel, but he’s expressed his enthusiasm about the possibility. During a November 2024 interview with E! News, the A Real Pain actor, producer, director and screenwriter said he’d be open to a part 2.

“I’m an actor here. We’ll do any job that anybody offers us,” Jesse told the outlet. “If there’s a car commercial for a Pinto, I’ll show up on set. Will I be in that movie [Social Network 2]? Yeah, I’ll be in anything. If you’re making a home movie for a kid, I’ll be in the home movie.”

The Oscar nominee even added that he didn’t “care” how he’d be included — just as long as he gets to be featured in the sequel. “I don’t care if I’m sitting in a Pinto and saying, ‘Hey, everybody, buy the Pinto. Or an Edsel.’ I don’t care. I’m just happy to be involved,” Jesse pointed out.

What Is ‘The Social Reckoning’ About?

The Social Reckoning is not a straight sequel to the 2010 film, but it’s a follow-up and an exploration of the Wall Street Journal‘s “The Facebook Files” by Jeff Horowitz. “The Facebook Files” was a series of articles published in 2021 that exposed the issues caused by the social media company.