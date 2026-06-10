‘The Social Reckoning’ Cast: The Stars Playing Mark Zuckerberg & More

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Jeremy Strong is stepping into the shoes of controversial Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg in Aaron Sorkin‘s The Social Reckoning, a “companion piece” and sequel (of a sort) to his hit 2010 film, The Social Network. With an all-star cast telling a new story of corruption at Facebook, Sorkin’s film is set for an October 9, 2026, release.

Based on the real-life events of The Wall Street Journal‘s shocking “Facebook files” exposé in 2021, the movie’s synopsis reads, “The film is inspired by the true story of how Frances Haugen, a young Facebook engineer, enlists the help of Jeff Horwitz, a Wall Street Journal reporter, to go on a dangerous journey that ends up blowing the whistle on the social network’s most guarded secrets.”

Get to know the cast of The Social Reckoning and each of their characters here.

Jeremy Strong – Mark Zuckerberg

Strong is best known for his performances in Succession, Lincoln, Zero Dark Thirty, Parkland, The Big Short, The Gentlemen, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Armageddon Time and The Apprentice.

Strong is bringing Zuckerberg back to the big screen, in the follow-up to Sorkin’s The Social Network, which featured Jesse Eisenberg as the college-aged version of the Meta founder.

Jeremy Allen White – Jeff Horwitz, a Wall Street Journal reporter

Most people recognize Jeremy Allen White for his performance in Hulu’s The Bear, which is concluding with its fifth and final season in 2026. He has also garnered critical acclaim for playing Bruce Springsteen in Deliver Me From Nowhere. White previously appeared in The Speed of Life, Afterschool, Bad Turn Worse, Movie 43, After Everything, The Renta, Fingernails and The Iron Claw.

White will portray Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horowitz in The Social Reckoning. As seen in the trailer, White’s character is a driving force in the storyline. He conducts an interview with a Facebook whistleblower, which changes the public’s perception of the social media platform.

Mikey Madison – Frances Haugen, whistleblower and Facebook engineer

Academy Award winner Mikey Madison is famous for her performances in Anora, Scream (2022) and Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood. She also played a main role in Better Things as the character Maxine “Max” Fox.

Madison’s role in The Social Reckoning proves to be the ultimate plot point, as her character, Frances Haugen, sits down with a tech reporter to unveil Facebook’s underlying corruption.

Bill Burr – Charlie

Bill Burr, the comedian, is providing a different twist in The Social Reckoning. Most details about his character have been under wraps, but the trailer reveals that he plays Charlie, an advisor of a sort to Zuckerberg.

Wunmi Mosaku

Wunmi Mosaku was recently seen in the highly popular, award-winning Sinners as the character Annie. She’s also best known for her roles in Lovecraft Country, Loki and Deadpool & Wolverine.

Her role in The Social Reckoning was not immediately disclosed.

Billy Magnussen

Magnussen’s role in The Social Reckoning was also kept under wraps, but he is known for his performances in Into the Woods, Bridge of Spies, Aladdin, Get Shorty, Maniac, Made for Love, The Many Saints of Newark and No Time to Die.