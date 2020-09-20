Jeremy Strong: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Succession’ Standout & Emmy Nominee

Jeremy Strong is one of the frontrunners to win Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for his role on ‘Succession.’ If you’re unfamiliar with the actor, HL has rounded up 5 things to know about Jeremy.

Jeremy Strong, 41, is one of television’s best actors right now. Jeremy stars on the critically-acclaimed HBO drama Succession, which is up for a number of 2020 Emmys. Succession is definitely Jeremy’s breakout role, but the actor is not new to Hollywood whatsoever.

1. Jeremy is best known for playing Kendall Roy on Succession. Kendall is the heir-apparent to his father’s media and theme park empire. He’s one of 4 siblings on the show. Jeremy’s riveting performance has earned critical acclaim since the first season debuted in 2018. Jeremy won the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series in 2020. He also earned his first Emmy nomination for his performance in the second season.

2. He’s had other notable roles over the years. Jeremy’s film debut was in 2008. He’s appeared in films like Lincoln, Molly’s Game, Parkland, Selma, Zero Dark Thirty, The Big Short, and more. When it comes to TV other than Succession, Jeremy has had roles on Masters of Sex and The Good Wife.

3. Jeremy is also an accomplished stage actor. He made his Broadway debut in 2008 in A Man For All Seasons. Jeremy has appeared in a number of off-Broadway productions as well.

4. He’s a method actor. Jeremy takes his roles very seriously, and with Kendall Roy, the actor wants to feel all the things the character is feeling. “I think it’s very important with acting work, that you have a personal experience,” Jeremy told GQ. “That it is not just an imaginary experience, that you go through something and that it costs you—if that’s what’s happening in the writing.” Aaron Sorkin, who directed the Netflix film The Trial of the Chicago 7, told Vanity Fair that Jeremy, who plays social activist Jerry Rubin, “begged” him to “spray him with real tear gas.” Aaron refused to do that.

5. He’s married! Jeremy married Danish psychiatrist Emma Wall in 2016. They have two daughters together.