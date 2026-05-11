‘The Paper’ Season 2 Release Date: When Is ‘The Office’ Spinoff Series Coming Back?

Image Credit: John P. Fleenor/PEACOCK

The Office wrapped years ago, but its legacy is still alive through its Peacock spinoff, The Paper. With a brand-new cast working for a struggling Midwestern newspaper, aptly titled The Toledo Truth Teller, the in-office journalists work through a similar ambience of comical chaos as its predecessor featured. Fortunately for fans, the show was renewed for season 2!

As fans of The Office already know, the original show starred Steve Carrell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, B.J. Novak, Ed Helms, this new chapter follows a fresh cast as the familiar documentary crew searches for their next subject.

Domhnall Gleeson leads the new cast in The Paper. So, when exactly does its second season come out?

Below, Hollywood Life is keeping you updated on the season 2 release date of The Paper!

What Is The Paper About?

The Paper follows a group of journalists and other staffers who work for a struggling Midwestern newspaper. Gleeson’s character, Ned Sampson, is hired as The Truth Teller‘s new editor-in-chief, and he tasks his staff with hilarious outings that real, on-the-ground reporting requires.

Will There Be a Season 2 of The Paper?

Yes! The hit Office spinoff series was renewed for season 2.

When Is The Paper Coming Back for Season 2?

Peacock set the season 2 release date for a September 2026 window, per Deadline. An exact streaming date has not been announced at the time of publication.

Is the Whole Cast of The Paper Returning for Season 2?

No one from the original cast has confirmed their departure from the show, so it’s safe to assume that The Paper main cast members, Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Melvin Gregg, Chelsea Frei, Ramona Young, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Tim Key and Eric Rahill, are reprising their roles for the second season.

Recurring actors from the show include Oscar Nuñez, Duane Shepard Sr., Allan Havey and Nate Jackson.

How to Watch Episodes of The Paper

As previously noted, all episodes of The Paper are available to stream exclusively on Peacock.