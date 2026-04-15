‘The Madison’ Season 3 Updates: Projected Release Date, Cast & More

Image Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

The Madison quickly became a standout for Paramount+ after its March 2026 debut, drawing viewers into the Clyburn family’s emotional journey from New York City to Montana. Described as a “profound love story” rooted in a deeply personal family drama, the series explores themes of grief, resilience, and human connection.

With Season 2 already finished filming and awaiting a release date, the show’s future is starting to come into focus—but not entirely. While early updates suggest there could be more story to tell beyond the upcoming season, questions still remain about what comes next.

“I think by the end of Season 1, there are a number of questions to be answered in terms of what the next steps will be for the Clyburn family,” said Christina Alexandra Voros, who directed every episode of Season 1. “Season 2 begins to delve into that.”

Here’s everything we know so far about The Madison Season 3.

Has The Madison Been Renewed for Season 3?

Yes, The Madison has officially been renewed for Season 3. Paramount+ confirmed the renewal on April 14, 2026, following the show’s record-breaking debut, making it clear the series will continue beyond Season 2.

Where to Watch The Madison

The Madison is available to stream exclusively on Paramount+. All six episodes from Season 1 are currently available on the platform, and upcoming seasons are expected to premiere there as well.

What Is the Release Date for The Madison Season 2?

An official release date has not been announced yet. However, Season 2 has already finished filming, meaning it’s likely to arrive sometime in late 2026 or beyond.

Which Cast Members Are Returning for The Madison Season 2?

While a full cast list hasn’t been confirmed, several key stars are expected to return, including Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell. The ensemble is also expected to include actors like Patrick J. Adams, Beau Garrett, and Ben Schnetzer, though not all returns have been officially announced.

Notably, Matthew Fox is not expected to return after his character’s storyline concluded in Season 1. He previously told The Hollywood Reporter that taking on long-term TV roles is no longer a priority for him.

“I’m at a point in my life where I’d rather pop in and do something interesting, but I don’t want to dedicate six years of my life to something [again, after Lost].”