‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ Season 3: Was the Apple TV Series Renewed?

Image Credit: Courtesy of Apple

Hannah, Bailey and Owen‘s chaotic journey is about to reach a dramatic conclusion in the upcoming season 2 finale of The Last Thing He Told Me. Based on the books written by author Laura Dave, the Apple TV+ series returned for a second season earlier this year, and fans are already asking for a third season. So, has the show been renewed for season 3?

Hollywood Life is keeping you updated on everything we know so far about the future of The Last Thing He Told Me.

Where to Watch The Last Thing He Told Me

All episodes from seasons 1 and 2 of The Last Thing He Told Me can be streamed on Apple TV+.

Is There a Season 3 of The Last Thing He Told Me?

At the time of publication, Apple TV has not renewed the series for season 3. Fans are hopeful, though, given the show’s popularity and growing fan base.

The only issue is that both seasons of The Last Thing He Told Me are based on Laura’s books. Since she hasn’t announced a third novel, fans are wondering if Apple TV is open to continuing the show on a blank page instead of a novel to work from.

Who Is in The Last Thing He Told Me Cast?

The main cast of the show features Jennifer Garner as Hannah, Angourice Rice as Bailey, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Owen, Augusto Aguilera as Grady, Judy Greer as Quinn and Rita Wilson as Carol.

While speaking exclusively with Hollywood Life ahead of the show’s season 2 premiere, Angourie explained her character’s arc in comparison to season 1 as she began to question her father, Owen, who “betrayed her trust.”

“Bailey is questioning, ‘How does someone earn her trust once they’ve broken it?'” Angourie explained. “I think that’s a really big question, especially with family members. What happens when that kind of implied constant loyalty is called into question?”

Meanwhile, Bailey’s relationship with her stepmother, Hannah, has become “so strong, so connected and so trusting” over the past five years that she is “rightfully suspicious of people who have betrayed her trust because Hannah never has,” Angourie added.

During a separate interview with Hollywood Life, Judy opened up about the challenges in playing her complex character, Quinn, and trying to “ground” her as more than just an antagonist.

“I think it is challenging when I also want to ground Quinn, and that’s just Judy talking. Like, it’s important for me for this woman to be a human being,” Judy said. “What I really wanted to find was a push-pull with how badly she wanted to have a relationship with Bailey. I think that Quinn, in a different version of Owen/Ethan, Bailey/Kristen, would have been a really major part of Bailey’s life.”