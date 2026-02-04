‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ Season 2 Cast: Meet the Main Stars

Image Credit: Courtesy of Apple

Fans assumed that the season 1 finale of The Last Thing He Told Me was its last. But author and series developer Laura Dave returned with a sequel book, which was written to parallel the show’s second season. Now that season 2 is finally reaching the small screen on February 20, 2026, we’ve got a bunch of new faces bringing a fresh level of tension.

Viewers should recognize quite a few of the season 2 additions! Below, meet the main cast — new and returning — behind season 2 of The Last Thing He Told Me.

Jennifer Garner – Hannah

One of Hollywood’s favorite veteran stars, Jennifer Garner is reprising her role as Hannah Hall. Hannah forms an unexpected relationship with her stepdaughter, Bailey, as the two struggle with the repercussions of Hannah’s husband — Bailey’s father — Owen’s secrets.

Fans recognize Jennifer from a variety of films and television series, including 13 Going on 30, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, Valentine’s Day, Dallas Buyers Club, Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, Love, Simon, Peppermint and the Elektra films.

Angourie Rice – Bailey

Angourice Rice plays the role of Bailey, Hannah’s stepdaughter and Owen’s daugther. Throughout season 1, her initially icy relationship with Hannah gradually thaws, and the two form a closer bond.

Fans know Angourice from multiple films and shows, including The Nice Guys, the Mean Girls movie musical, the Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man films and Mare of Easttown.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau – Owen/Ethan

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau plays the complicated character Owen, whom we later learn is actually named Ethan. His season 1 disappearance set the stage for season 2’s dramatic journey.

Viewers recognize Nikolaj from The Other Woman, Gods of Egypt, Against the Ice and Black Hawk Down.

Augusto Aguilera – Grady

Augusto Aguilera plays Grady, the ambiguous and mysterious U.S. Marshal who investigates Owen’s disappearance.

Viewers recognize Augusto from Chasing Life, Too Old To Die Young and, most recently, I Love LA.

Judy Greer

Judy Greer is one of the newcomers to this season, and her character details were largely kept under wraps in the months leading up to the second season’s premiere. She has been seen in countless films, including The Descendants, Halloween (2018), Halloween Kills, Ant-Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

On TV, Judy has starred in The Big Bang Theory, Arrested Development, Two and a Half Men, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Kidding.

Rita Wilson

Rita Wilson‘s character has also been kept mostly away from the limelight in the lead-up to the season 2 premiere. She is known for various on-screen roles, including in Sleepless in Seattle, Jingle All the Way, The Story of Us, Runaway Bride, The Good Wife, Girls and My Big Fat Greek Wedding.