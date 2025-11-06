‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ Season 2: Release Date & Updates on the Jennifer Garner Series

Image Credit: Apple TV+

Jennifer Garner is officially returning to Apple TV+ for another mystery-filled chapter of The Last Thing He Told Me. The gripping limited series, based on Laura Dave’s bestselling novel, captivated audiences when it premiered in April 2023 — following Hannah Hall (Garner) as she searched for answers after her husband’s sudden disappearance and a haunting note that read, “Protect her.”

After the show’s breakout success and multiple award nominations, Apple TV+ confirmed that The Last Thing He Told Me will return for Season 2. The new installment will continue Hannah’s story as she faces the lingering secrets of Owen’s past and the emotional fallout of the first season’s revelations.

Here’s everything to know about The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2, including release updates, returning cast members, and what fans can expect next.

What Is The Last Thing He Told Me About?

The Last Thing He Told Me follows Hannah Hall, whose life unravels after her husband, Owen, mysteriously disappears. Before vanishing, he leaves her a cryptic note that reads only one thing: “Protect her” — referring to his teenage daughter, Bailey. As Hannah searches for answers, she uncovers dark secrets about Owen’s past that put both of their lives in danger.

The suspenseful Apple TV+ drama is based on Laura Dave’s bestselling novel of the same name and was co-created by Dave and her husband, Big Little Lies producer Josh Singer.

How to Watch The Last Thing He Told Me Episodes

The series is available exclusively on Apple TV+, where subscribers can stream all episodes of Season 1 now. New viewers can sign up for a free 7-day trial on the platform or watch through the Apple TV app on most smart devices.

Each episode runs about 45 minutes, making it a binge-worthy pick for fans of shows like Big Little Lies and The Undoing.

When Does The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2 Premiere?

Apple TV+ has officially renewed The Last Thing He Told Me for a second season, which is currently in production as of late 2025.

While the streamer hasn’t confirmed a release date yet, Season 2 is expected to debut on February 20, 2026, continuing Hannah’s journey as she grapples with the truth about Owen’s disappearance and its fallout.

Who Is in the Cast of The Last Thing He Told Me?

Garner returns as Hannah Hall, leading the ensemble alongside Angourie Rice as Bailey. Season 1 also starred Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Owen, Aisha Tyler as Jules, and Geoff Stults as Jake. While Apple TV+ hasn’t released the full Season 2 cast list, Garner is confirmed to reprise her role, and new characters are expected to be introduced as Hannah’s search for closure continues.