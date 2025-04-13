‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 Premiere Time: When Can I Watch it?

Image Credit: HBO

The wait is finally over — The Last of Us is back!

Season 2 of the hit HBO series premieres soon, and fans are eager to know exactly when they can start watching. Picking up five years after the events of Season 1, the new season follows Joel and Ellie as they navigate a world that’s grown even more dangerous and unpredictable — and their bond is tested like never before.

So, what time does it all begin? Here’s when to catch the Season 2 premiere—plus what to expect this season and what’s ahead for the series.

How to Watch The Last of Us

You can watch The Last of Us on HBO and stream it on Max (formerly HBO Max). A subscription to Max is required to watch the series online.

What Time Does The Last of Us Season 2 Premiere?

Season 2 will premiere on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

How Many Episodes Are in The Last of Us Season 2?

Season 2 will consist of seven episodes, with new episodes airing every Sunday. The season finale is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, May 25.

“Each episode is like a meal. You can have a light dinner or you can go to a 12-course French restaurant,” showrunner Craig Mazin told Entertainment Weekly in February. “We have seven episodes. They are high-calorie, dense episodes. If you consider action and drama and scope to be the things that create an epic nature, each one of these episodes packs quite a wallop. You will not be bored.”

Who’s in the Cast of The Last of Us Season 2?

The main cast of The Last of Us Season 2 includes a mix of returning stars and exciting new additions. Pedro Pascal reprises his role as Joel Miller, while Bella Ramsey returns as Ellie. Kaitlyn Dever joins the cast as Abby, a key character from the video game sequel, with Isabela Merced playing Dina. Young Mazino appears as Jesse, and Gabriel Luna is back as Joel’s brother, Tommy. Rutina Wesley also returns as Maria. New faces include Jeffrey Wright as Isaac, Catherine O’Hara as Gail, Danny Ramirez as Manny, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, and Joe Pantoliano as Eugene.

Will There Be a Last of Us Season 3?

HBO renewed The Last of Us for a third season shortly before the Season 2 premiere.

Before the renewal was announced, Mazin said he believes the story will likely continue beyond Season 3. “I think it’s pretty likely that our story will extend past a season 3,” he said. “How far past? I can’t say. And that’s not to say that there are not other stories that could be told, but this story is the one that Neil and I are telling.”

Co-creator Neil Druckmann added, “We have a plan. We know what we need to do going forward, but we couldn’t tell you right now exactly how many episodes or how many seasons it would take to get there.”