From Max to HBO Max Again: Why Warner Bros. Discovery Changed Names

Image Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

HBO Max is making a comeback—again.

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced that it’s rebranding its streaming service from Max back to HBO Max, just a year after dropping the “HBO” label in an effort to broaden its appeal. This marks the third major name change in five years: the service originally launched as HBO Max in May 2020, then rebranded as Max in May 2023.

Find out why the company is reversing course and what it might mean for subscribers below.

Why Is Max Changing Back to HBO Max?

Warner Bros. Discovery is bringing back the HBO Max name to refocus on what made the platform so successful in the first place: the strength and prestige of the HBO brand. When the service rebranded to Max, the goal was to widen its appeal by incorporating content from Discovery+, including reality and lifestyle programming. But the change ended up causing confusion among subscribers and diluted the HBO identity.

“The powerful growth we have seen in our global streaming service is built around the quality of our programming,” said David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, in a statement. “Today, we are bringing back HBO, the brand that represents the highest quality in media, to further accelerate that growth in the years ahead.”

When Is Max Changing Back to HBO Max?

Warner Bros. Discovery announced that its streaming platform will revert to its former name, HBO Max, in the summer of 2025.

Will HBO Max Content or Pricing Change?

At this time, Warner Bros. Discovery has not announced any changes to the content offerings or pricing tiers associated with the rebranding from Max back to HBO Max. Subscribers can expect the same range of content, including HBO originals, Warner Bros. films, and Discovery+ programming.

What Are the Most Popular Shows on Max Right Now?

As of 2025, some of the most popular shows on Max include: