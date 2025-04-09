‘The Last of Us’ Season 3: Was the HBO Series Renewed?

Image Credit: HBO

Whether you were a fan of the original video game or a new fan of the show, The Last of Us has gripped viewers since it first aired in January 2023. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey‘s performances as Joel and Ellie, respectively, tugged at fans’ heartstrings as their on-screen bond developed throughout season 1. Now that season 2 is almost here, some are wondering if they can hold onto hope that a season 3 is possible.

Below, Hollywood Life has the latest update on whether or not The Last of Us is getting a third season.

When Does The Last of Us Season 2 Come Out?

Season 2 of The Last of Us premieres on HBO and Max on April 13, 2025.

Is There a Season 3 of The Last of Us?

Yes, The Last of Us was officially renewed for a season 3 shortly before the premiere of its second season.

“We approached season 2 [trailer below] with the goal of creating something we could be proud of,” co-creator and showrunner Craig Mazin said, per The Hollywood Reporter. “The end results have exceeded even our most ambitious goals, thanks to our continued collaboration with HBO and the impeccable work of our unparalleled cast and crew. We look forward to continuing the story of The Last of Us with season 3.”

Co-creator Neil Druckmann added in a separate statement, “To see The Last of Us brought to life so beautifully and faithfully has been a career highlight for me, and I am grateful for the fans’ enthusiastic and overwhelming support. Much of that success is thanks to my partner in crime, Craig Mazin, our partnership with HBO, and our team at PlayStation Productions. On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog, our cast, and crew, thank you so much for allowing us this opportunity. We’re thrilled to bring you more of The Last of Us.”

Even the head of HBO Drama Series and Films, Francesca Orsi, head of HBO Drama Series and Films, said, “It can’t be overemphasized how proud HBO is for the outstanding achievement we believe the second season of The Last of Us is. Craig, Neil, Carolyn and the entire executive producer team, cast and crew have delivered a masterful follow-up and we’re thrilled to carry the power of Craig and Neil’s storytelling into what we know will be an equally moving and extraordinary third season.”

Is Pedro Pascal Still in The Last of Us?

We have yet to see what happens to Pedro’s character, Joel, in season 2. So, it’s unclear if he’ll return for season 3 at the time of publication.

In the video game, Joel dies, and fans have speculated about how the series could follow this storyline.