Is Joel Really Dead in ‘The Last of Us’? Find Out

Warning: This post includes spoilers from The Last of Us Season 2.

HBO’s The Last of Us Season 2 wastes no time diving into one of the most emotional and controversial moments from the game—the death of Joel (portrayed by Pedro Pascal). As the series continues to follow the source material closely, fans are left reeling after Episode 2 delivers a brutal turning point that reshapes everything.

Whether you’ve played the game or are experiencing the story for the first time, here’s a breakdown of what happened to Joel, why it matters, and what it means for the rest of the season.

Does Joel Die in The Last of Us Season 2?

Yes. In Season 2 of HBO’s The Last of Us, Joel is killed in a storyline that mirrors the major plot twist from The Last of Us Part II video game.

Why Does Joel Die in The Last of Us?

Joel’s death is the result of a revenge arc. At the end of Season 1 (and the first game), Joel kills a doctor to save Ellie — a man later revealed to be the father of Abby (played by Kaitlyn Dever), a new character in Season 2. Seeking justice, Abby tracks down Joel and kills him, setting off a new cycle of violence and grief that shapes the emotional core of the story.

Is Joel Really Dead in The Last of Us?

Yes, Joel is dead in the show’s present timeline. However, he will continue to appear through flashbacks, memories, and emotional callbacks, just like in the video game. Showrunners have confirmed that Pascal will remain a part of the series in a non-linear, more limited role.

The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 2 Recap

Episode 2, titled “Through the Valley,” delivers one of the most shocking moments in the series so far: Joel’s brutal death. After saving Abby from a horde of infected, Joel is lured to a lodge where she and her group are hiding. There, Abby shoots him in the leg and ultimately kills him as Ellie arrives too late to intervene. The episode ends with Ellie devastated, holding Joel’s body and vowing revenge, setting the stage for what’s to come.