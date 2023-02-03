Pedro Pascal’s Girlfriend History: Meet The Women He’s Been Romantically Linked To Over The Years

Pedro Pascal is a Chilean and American actor.

He currently stars in ‘The Last Of Us’ and ‘The Mandalorian’.

He’s hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ on February 4.

Pedro has been romantically linked to a few of his co-stars over the years.

Pedro Pascal, 47, is having a major moment in the spotlight right now. The accomplished actor rose to fame on Game of Thrones, and now he’s the lead star of two hit television shows: HBO’s The Last Of Us and Disney+’s The Mandalorian. Pedro is also set to make his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live February 4, with musical guest Coldplay. Pedro is so busy with his career that he seemingly puts his love life on the back burner. Pedro’s never been married, but he has been linked to a few famous actresses that he’s worked with over the years.

So, who are the women that have allegedly dated Pedro Pascal? We’ve got a complete breakdown on Pedro’s love life below!

Maria Dizzia

Pedro was linked to Orange Is The New Black star Maria Dizzia, 48, back in the 1990s, according to The Sun. The pair never confirmed their relationship. Pedro and Maria later worked together on an episode of Law & Order that aired in 2008. Maria has since gotten married to playwright Will Eno, 58, and they have one child together.

Lena Headey

Pedro was linked to his Game of Thrones co-star Lena Headey, 49, in 2014. Pedro played Oberyn Martell and Lena played Cersei Lannister in the hit fantasy series. The pair fueled romance rumors when Lena posted a photo of her and Pedro getting cozy with each other in April 2014, which she captioned “Sunshine love.” Later that year, Lena and Pedro was seen shopping at The Grove in LA, according to Bustle. Neither actor confirmed if their bond was romantic.

In February 2015, Lena announced she was pregnant, and fans suspected that Pedro could be the father. However, the British actress later confirmed that her then-boyfriend, filmmaker Dan Cadan, was her baby’s father. Lena gave birth to her daughter Teddy in July 2015. She also has a son Wylie, born March 2010, with her first husband, musician Peter Loughran. In October 2022, Lena got married to her second husband, actor Marc Menchaca, 47.

Robin Tunney

In 2015, Pedro was linked to another actress, Robin Tunney, 50. They had worked together on The Mentalist around that time. Pedro and Robin were photographed together while on a stroll in Hollywood in July 2015. Two months later, they attended HBO’s 2015 Emmy Awards Afterparty together. The last time Pedro and Robin were seen together was in July 2019, after they enjoyed a dinner date at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles (as seen in the photo above). Like all his past rumored relationships, Pedro never confirmed whether or not he dated Robin.