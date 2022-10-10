Lena Headey, 49, Married: ‘GoT’ Star Weds Marc Menchaca In Intimate Low-Key Ceremony

It was a weekend of love for Lena Headey, 49, and Marc Menchaca, 47. The couple got married in Monolopi, Italy, according to a social media post from a guest at the wedding. HollywoodLife has reached out for additional comment.

Tania Brown shared photos from Lena and Marc’s wedding weekend. “Sky’s on fire. Hearts full. No filters needed in what has been the most beautiful few days EVER…. Insanely beautiful and generous @iamlenaheadey LOVE fuelled joy and laughs. THANK YOU,” Tania wrote on Instagram.

The photos included a glimpse of Lena in her wedding dress. She wore flowers in her hair for her special day. Marc looked handsome in a three-piece blue suit.

The pictures also featured other wedding guests like Lena’s Game of Thrones co-stars Peter Dinklage and Conleth Hill. Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas also attended Lena’s wedding.

Lena and Marc have been dating since 2020. Marc is known for his role as Russ Langmore in the Netflix series Ozark. He’s also had notable roles in The Sinner, Manifest, and Jack Ryan. Lena famously played Cersei Lannister in 8 seasons of Game of Thrones. Lena and Marc are also co-stars in the 2022 movie 9 Bullets.

The actress was previously married to Peter Loughran in 2007. They have one child together, Wylie. Their divorce was finalized in 2013. In 2015, Lena gave birth to her daughter, Teddy, whom she shares with Dan Cadan.

The Game of Thrones cast remains close, even though the show came to an end in 2019. “We’re all on a giant WhatsApp group which is a daily pile-on,” she told The Guardian. “It’s hilarious. You can tell who’s been drinking on that one.”

The Game of Thrones hype lives on now that the prequel series House of the Dragon has become such a hit. Looking back, Lena wishes Cersei had had a better exit. “I will say I wanted a better death,” she said. “Obviously you dream of your death. You could go in any way on that show. So I was kind of gutted. But I just think they couldn’t have pleased everyone.”