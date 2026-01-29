The Beatles Movies: Meet the Cast, See Projected Release Date & More

Image Credit: Sony Pictures via Getty Images

Four actors will come together to play each member of the most influential band in Western pop culture: The Beatles. Longtime fans of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr — otherwise known as the Fab Four — will finally get the chance to see their favorite Beatle’s journey come to life on the big screen. Instead of one biopic, there will be four coming to theaters three years from now.

Fans of the Liverpool rock ‘n’ roll band learned who will play each Beatle when CinemaCon unveiled the cast on March 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. Below, Hollywood Life has rounded up everything we know so far about The Beatles biopic movies.

The Beatles Movies Release Date

Sony Pictures announced that The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event will be released in theaters in April 2028. Each movie will be available to watch on the big screen that month, according to director Sam Mendes.

“We’re not just making one film about the Beatles — we’re making four,” Mendes said at CinemaCon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Perhaps this is a chance to understand them a little more deeply.”

According to Variety, the official logline for the biopics reads, “Each man has his own story, but together they are legendary.” The publication added that it will be the “first binge-able theatrical experience.”

Paul McCartney: Paul Mescal

McCartney will be played by actor Paul Mescal. Mescal has starred in a variety of recent productions, the most notable being Gladiator II, The Lost Daughter, God’s Creatures and All of Us Strangers. The Ireland native has also been nominated for multiple awards and won a BAFTA TV Award.

John Lennon: Harris Dickinson

Harris Dickinson will portray Lennon. Dickinson is a BAFTA-nominated actor and has starred in films such as Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Where the Crawdads Sing, The Iron Claw and, most recently, Babygirl.

George Harrison: Joseph Quinn

Joseph Quinn will play “Here Comes the Sun” songwriter Harrison. While most fans recognize Quinn from Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things, he has also been seen in the series Les Misérables, Catherine the Great and the horror film A Quiet Place: Day One.

Quinn is a graduate of the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

Ringo Starr: Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan will play the role of Starr. Keoghan has starred in a variety of films and has been nominated for a BAFTA and a Golden Globe. His most notable performances were in the movies The Banshees of Inisherin, Eternals and Saltburn. He also appeared in the Apple TV+ miniseries Masters of the Air.