Terry Rozier Net Worth: How Much Money He Has Amid NBA Scandal

Image Credit: Getty Images

NBA star Terry Rozier is making headlines following his arrest as part of a sweeping federal gambling investigation. The FBI has described this probe as a “historic arrest” operation that involves current and former NBA personnel—including Rozier and veteran coach Chauncey Billups—and alleged connections to sports betting, rigged poker games and organized-crime families.

“We are here in New York to announce a historic arrest across a wide, sweeping criminal enterprise that envelops both the NBA and La Cosa Nostra,” FBI Director Kash Patel said at a news conference on October 23, 2025.

Amid the scandal, fans are also asking: what is Rozier’s net worth? Learn more about him and his financial standing below.

Who Is Terry Rozier?

Rozier is an American professional basketball player best known for his time in the NBA, most recently playing as a guard for the Miami Heat. Born on March 17, 1994, in Youngstown, Ohio, Rozier was drafted by the Boston Celtics in 2015 before later joining the Charlotte Hornets and the Heat.

Known for his scoring ability and agility on the court, he earned the nickname “Scary Terry” during his breakout 2018 playoff run with the Celtics.

What Is Terry Rozier’s Net Worth?

As of 2025, Rozier’s net worth is estimated to be around $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

His wealth comes primarily from his NBA contracts and endorsement deals. In 2021, he signed a four-year, $97 million contract extension with the Charlotte Hornets before being traded to the Miami Heat in early 2024.

Why Was Terry Rozier Arrested?

In October 2025, Rozier was reportedly arrested in connection with the NBA’s ongoing gambling investigation, which has drawn national attention following similar controversies involving other athletes. According to reports, Rozier is accused of violating league rules related to sports betting and allegedly using insider information to place wagers.

FBI Director Patel: "Individuals such as Chauncey Billups, Damon Jones and Terry Rozier were taking into custody today, former,current NBA players and coaches…this is an illegal gambling operation and sports rigging operation that spanned the course of years." pic.twitter.com/L5vLj1XtvM — CSPAN (@cspan) October 23, 2025

In a statement, the NBA said that Rozier and Billups “are being placed on immediate leave from their teams, and we will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities.” The league added, “We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and the integrity of our game remains our top priority.”