Chauncey Billups Net Worth: How Much He Has Amid FBI Gambling Scandal

Image Credit: Getty Images

Chauncey Billups is making headlines in October 2025, but not for the highlights from his sports career. The Portland Trail Blazers coach — known for his history as a successful and high-net worth NBA star — was accused of being involved in illegal sports betting and gambling. More than 30 people were indicted by federal prosecutors for their alleged involvement in two separate cases related to fraudulent gambling and sports betting. The NBA placed Billups on leave from his team.

“We are in the process of reviewing the federal indictments announced today,” the NBA said in a statement that month. “Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups are being placed on immediate leave from their teams, and we will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities. We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and the integrity of our game remains our top priority.”

Below, learn about Billups’ career on and off the court, his net worth and the allegations he faces.

FBI Director Patel: "Individuals such as Chauncey Billups, Damon Jones and Terry Rozier were taking into custody today, former,current NBA players and coaches…this is an illegal gambling operation and sports rigging operation that spanned the course of years." pic.twitter.com/L5vLj1XtvM — CSPAN (@cspan) October 23, 2025

Who Is Chauncey Billups?

Also nicknamed “Mr. Big Shot,” Billups is a former pro basketball player and a current NBA coach. He played for several teams during his career on the court, including for the Celtics, Toronto Raptors, Denver Nuggets, and Minnesota Timberwolves, before he landed with his long-term team, the Detroit Pistons, in 2002.

In 2004, Billups led the Pistons to an NBA championship. They defeated the favored Los Angeles Lakers in five games. As a result, Billups was named the Finals MVP, solidifying his reputation as one of the league’s most consistent clutch performers.

After his time in Detroit, Billups had notable seasons with the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers before he retired in 2014. He played for the NBA for 17 years in total. Following his retirement, Billups switched gears to broadcasting before he became the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers in 2021.

How Much is Chauncey Billups Worth Now?

Despite his alleged involvement in the 2025 NBA sports betting and gambling controversy, Billups still has an estimated net worth of $35 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. During his nearly 20-year-long playing career, Billups earned about $107 million.

After being hired to lead the Portland Trail Blazers, Billups started earning a salary of a reported $4.75 million per year on a five-year contract.

Was Chauncey Billups Arrested? About His NBA Gambling Allegations

Billups was formally charged in allegedly participating in an illegal poker operation linked to the mafia, multiple outlets reported after the FBI held a press conference on October 23, 2025. Thirty people were indicted for their alleged involvement in two major schemes: one of them used insider information to place bets on NBA games, and the other centered on underground poker games with “high-tech cheating technology” used to steal millions of dollars from victims.